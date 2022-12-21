Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan Is A Great A*****e To Everybody And He Was Nothing But Nice With MJ

Isiah Thomas believes Michael Jordan is an a*****e for how he treated him despite the former being nothing but nice with him.

Michael Jordan had one of the best careers in the history of the NBA. The Chicago Bulls legend won everything a player could dream of, including six NBA Championships. While Jordan was a proven winner during his playing days, his behavior toward other players has always been a point of debate.

One of his biggest rivalries was with none other than Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas. Zeke and MJ had an amazing rivalry. After all, they essentially hate each other to this date. Moreover, Thomas' portrayal in ESPN's 'The Last Dance' docuseries didn't help in salvaging their relationship.

Isiah Thomas Reveals Michael Jordan Is An A*****e

Thomas recently revealed a lot of things about his relationship with Michael Jordan in his appearance on 'The Pivot Podcast.' Thomas unveiled how he helped Jordan in settling in when he first arrived in Chicago . Speaking of how Jordan portrayed everyone in 'The Last Dance' docuseries, he labeled the Chicago Bulls legend as an a*****e.

" Here's why I was upset of watching a documentary of a guy being an a*****e to everybody, but then call me an a*****e and I have been nothing but nice to this guy. That is real talk."

Thomas then went on to explain how he helped Jordan settle in Chicago and even revealed that their families used to hang out with each other. At the end of the day, Michael Jordan is known for his killer mentality and for pushing himself to the limits in order to stay a winner.

But during that process, more often than not, Jordan ended up pushing people apart from him. Now, it seems like Isiah Thomas was among them as well. However, there is one way that the two players can become friends. Zeke has demanded a public apology from Jordan to settle their differences. But considering Jordan's nature, there is no way it is happening anytime soon.

