Opening night performance of 'Collaboration' canceled due to COVID-19

By Karen Butler
 6 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Opening night for The Collaboration , a Broadway play starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, was canceled Tuesday night because someone in the cast tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tuesday's opening night performance of Paul Bettany's Broadway play "The Collaboration" was canceled after someone in the cast tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"Due to a positive COVID case in the company, the producers of The Collaboration have canceled tonight's performance on Broadway. Performances will resume on a date to be announced," the show's producers said in a statement .

Who in the ensemble tested positive was not publicly disclosed .

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Anthony McCarten's drama was directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah. It co-stars Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

"In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat , agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art," a synopsis on the play's website said.

"But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten, directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah."

The show is slated to play through Jan. 29.

