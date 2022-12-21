Charlie Methven admits Charlton involvement but denies takeover rumours

Charlie Methven says he is advising Charlton, but not part of takeover bid.

Former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven has denied claims he is part of a takeover bid to buy Charlton, although he has admitted he has advised current owner Thomas Sandgaard.

Methven had been linked with a takeover bid from Mohamed Mansour, with him supposedly set for the chief executive role at the Valley should the deal be completed.

That speculation was further fuelled by Charlton appointing former Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell as chief operating officer this week.

Methven, though, says he is not currently pursuing a return to football.

Speaking to the South London Press , he said: “I have seen the speculation linking me with Mohamed Mansour and becoming chief exec of Charlton.

“In truth, I had never even heard of Mr Mansour, and have no intention of becoming an exec at CAFC or anywhere else for that matter.

“I know Thomas Sandgaard a bit ‐ I met him when Sunderland played Charlton a couple of years back and he had just taken over ownership.

“A few weeks ago we caught up for the first time in a while, and I advised him to hire some experienced senior execs to run the club. I don’t think that was especially revolutionary advice, but he took it and I recommended a few candidates I had come across during my time in football.”

Former Sunderland chief executive Rodwell was one of those appointed, while another man Methven has connections with, Ed Warrick, joined the Addicks as finance director. Warrick is a business partner of Methven’s at SE7 Partners Limited, and Methven has suggested they are looking for a club to invest in.

“Ed Warrick and I were both consultants at Spurs together a few years back. Whilst clearly neither he nor I have the financial wherewithal ourselves to fund a takeover of any club, let alone Charlton, under the right circumstances we would put a few quid in, and if we did then we would do so together.”

