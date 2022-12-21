ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Christmas blizzard forecast coming into focus • Ridealong during gang raid • Belleville saloon closing

By Robin Murdoch
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast. Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cold start to week before mild finish

While the week starts cold, the end will look much different, with temperatures reaching 50 Friday and staying up into the new year. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com

Will Gov. Gretchen Whitmer run for president?

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she doesn't plan to run for president in 2024, she hasn't taken future years off the table. "I am not going to run for president in 2024," Whitmer said during an interview. However, in that same interview, she...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy