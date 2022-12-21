Christmas blizzard forecast coming into focus • Ridealong during gang raid • Belleville saloon closing

Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast. Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!
fox2detroit.com
How to get a free Uber ride home on New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Planning to drink this New Year's Eve?. The Mike Morse Law firm is pitching in to help people get home safely. Metro Detroit residents can get a $20 Uber voucher that can be used between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. There...
fox2detroit.com
Cold start to week before mild finish
While the week starts cold, the end will look much different, with temperatures reaching 50 Friday and staying up into the new year. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com
Windy and cold with snow showers overnight
The wind and cold sticks around overnight and into Saturday. Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com
Will Gov. Gretchen Whitmer run for president?
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she doesn't plan to run for president in 2024, she hasn't taken future years off the table. "I am not going to run for president in 2024," Whitmer said during an interview. However, in that same interview, she...
