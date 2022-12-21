Read full article on original website
Cranberry Twp. Opening Bids On New Project
Cranberry Township is seeking bids to accomplish an upcoming project. Cranberry Supervisors have decided to replace the rear canopy at the Township Municipal Building. Bidders will need to provide all labor, materials, equipment, and supervision necessary for this job as specified in the contract documents. Cranberry Township uses the electronic...
Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
United Way Continuing Search For Tax Preparers
The United Way is still looking for volunteers to help with tax preparation. The non-profit organizes the Free Tax Prep to help lower income individuals and families during tax season. The United Way says they are looking for 150 more volunteers by the week comes to an end. Volunteers do...
Numerous Locations Available For Christmas Tree Recycling
Although you may be leaving the Christmas Tree up through this week, Butler County officials say you have a number of options in order to recycle your tree. Stirling Landscaping: Mercer Road. You must call for an appointment prior to dropping off. There is also a $2 fee. 724-287-7921. Seneca...
