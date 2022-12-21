ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJ0Ux_0jq0jqOE00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said a woman in her 50s was shot, and she is expected to survive.

Channel 9 crews spotted what looked like bullet holes in a car at the scene.

Deputies have not given a description of the shooter.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Chico 46
6d ago

Orlando again another senseless shooting this will keep happening until the justice system gets tougher and people start wanting to serve jury duty

Reply(1)
3
Related
WESH

Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WESH

Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy