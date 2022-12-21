Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station.
The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies said a woman in her 50s was shot, and she is expected to survive.
Channel 9 crews spotted what looked like bullet holes in a car at the scene.
Deputies have not given a description of the shooter.
