wbut.com
Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
Woman granted early release from time served in prison overdose death
Latonya Cliff, 38, was sentenced to four years in prison after she delivered methamphetamine and cocaine to Perez Worley, 28, while he was incarcerated. Later, the balloon that the drugs were hidden in ruptured in his stomach, killing him.
wbut.com
Numerous Locations Available For Christmas Tree Recycling
Although you may be leaving the Christmas Tree up through this week, Butler County officials say you have a number of options in order to recycle your tree. Stirling Landscaping: Mercer Road. You must call for an appointment prior to dropping off. There is also a $2 fee. 724-287-7921. Seneca...
wbut.com
United Way Continuing Search For Tax Preparers
The United Way is still looking for volunteers to help with tax preparation. The non-profit organizes the Free Tax Prep to help lower income individuals and families during tax season. The United Way says they are looking for 150 more volunteers by the week comes to an end. Volunteers do...
