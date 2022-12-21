Read full article on original website
MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
Police: Man shot in gas station carjacking in Mobile
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to 6585 Rangeline Road, Circle K, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had shot the male victim. Reportedly the victim was leaving a gas station near Theodore...
City of Mobile hosting free Christmas Tree drop-off for residents
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — From 7am to 5pm, now until January 15th, Mobile residents can drop off their Christmas trees at Langan Municipal Park off Ziegler boulevard or at James Seals Park in Downtown Mobile. If you decide to bring your tree to one of these locations, it needs...
Joggers brave the cold for Mobile's annual Christmas Eve run
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks braved the cold and windy weather for the annual Christmas Eve run in Mobile Saturday morning,. The event was free to runners and walkers who were encouraged to dress up as Santa's helpers. Folks were decked out in green and red, with ornaments as...
Last minute Mobile shoppers take on the cold weather
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As Christmas day approaches, many people are making their final preparations and completing their holiday shopping. For some, this means braving the cold and windy weather to get everything done on time. One shopper Tawanda Finley says she always leaves her shopping until the last...
Mobile church holds Christmas Day dinner for those without a holiday meal
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas Day, one local church was bustling with activity as volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare for their annual Christmas day dinner. The much-anticipated event for many members of the community who might not have otherwise had a festive meal to enjoy on the holiday. Off...
