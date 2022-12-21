Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV ClubIndian Creek Valley ATV ClubFayette County, PA
Related
wccsradio.com
FATAL FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A woman died in a fire on Christmas Eve in nearby Derry township. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson on Sunday identified the victim as 78-year-old Ester Ann McChesney. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for today. The fire was reported around 5:00 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road in Westmoreland County. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched into Westmoreland County to help fight the fire.
Fire rips through Washington County cryogenic plant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway in Washington County after residents woke up to an early-morning blaze.The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township.Officials told KDKA there was no structural damage, and no homes in the area were impacted.
Coroner called to fire in South Union Township
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA the coroner's office was called to the scene following a fire that broke out in South Union Township on Saturday.Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 Saturday night, sending them to Shaffers Corner Road.It is still unknown how many people were injured as a result of the fire, which took multiple crews to knock down.The house is considered a total loss.
wtae.com
Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
wdadradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
Woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland County, cold temperatures cause challenges for firefighters
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a tragic scene in Derry Township on Christmas Eve after an elderly woman died in a house fire. “It plays on your mind. It’s supposed to be a time for happiness, and you see what happens now,” said Chief Mark Piantine of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified
An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
wccsradio.com
SOME INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS STILL WITHOUT POWER AFTER STORMS
Some people in Indiana County are still dealing with power outages this morning. After reaching a peak of nearly 600 customers without power, Penelec reports this morning that about half of them have had power restored since yesterday’s outages. The majority of the outages are now in Montgomery Township, with 153 outages reported. 64 outages are in Burrell Township. Outages are also being reported in Black lick, East Wheatfield, Rayne, West Wheatfield, and White Townships along with Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell, Indiana and Saltsburg Burroughs. For many of those still affected by the outages, a time for expected restoration is not known as crews are still working to restore power, but the severe weather may be getting in the way.
Police: Westmoreland County man causes head-on crash while drunk
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man caused a head-on crash while driving drunk over the weekend.State police say 32-year-old Richard Wilden was drunk when he crossed the center line near the intersections of Orr Road and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough on Saturday, crashing into a car being driven by an off-duty police officer. Once cut from the car, Wilden allegedly told police, "I know I screwed up" and "I'm on parole, I ain't talking to you, you can deal with my parents,"However, investigators said after being placed in a patrol unit, a still handcuffed Wilden got to the driver's seat and tried to engage the gear shift with his chin while hitting the gas. He was then pulled from the car, officials said. After being taken to state police headquarters, Wilden allegedly spit on troopers, urinated himself on purpose and threw a garbage can at troopers.Wilden is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. He's facing multiple felonies as well as traffic violations.
Where to find emergency shelter in the blistering cold
Anyone who finds themselves without heating, warmth or shelter this weekend as temperatures plunge into the single digits can get help and a safe place to stay at warming stations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Allegheny County’s winter shelters will be open at Second Avenue Commons, 700 Second Ave. and...
explore venango
Scott A. Shaffer
Scott A. Shaffer, 63, of South 6th Ave., Clarion, died Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Born on October 14, 1959 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Ronald W. and Bertha Zimmerman Shaffer. He was a graduate of East Forest School and worked as a...
wtae.com
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
wccsradio.com
VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Comments / 0