Prince George's County, MD

Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
SILVER SPRING, MD
MCFRS Stations Respond to Hundreds of Burst Pipe Calls in Last Few Days

The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have both warned residents of broken water pipes due to cold temperatures. According to both, over the course of the last few days, stations across the county have responded to hundreds of calls for broken water pipes (mostly domestic and a few commercial).
ROCKVILLE, MD
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager

LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
LAUREL, MD
Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who...
WASHINGTON, DC
‘Near miss’ crash tracker being developed for DC students

An effort to increase road safety for D.C.’s young bike users and pedestrians includes coming up with a way for students to document “near misses,” those times they’ve had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Jeremiah Lowery, advocacy director with the Washington Area Bicyclist...
WASHINGTON, DC
