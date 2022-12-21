Read full article on original website
1 unaccounted for after Fairfax County fire destroys home
MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was unaccounted for another was injured after a house fire in Fairfax County on the day after Christmas. Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court in Mantua on Monday evening. Officials said that the home was a total loss. The person who […]
Fallen tree causes house fire in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three adults are displaced and several pets are missing after a house fire in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Fire Department (MCFD), the fire started just before noon on Haw Lane after a family member saw a tree crash down onto Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) powerlines.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Stations Respond to Hundreds of Burst Pipe Calls in Last Few Days
The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have both warned residents of broken water pipes due to cold temperatures. According to both, over the course of the last few days, stations across the county have responded to hundreds of calls for broken water pipes (mostly domestic and a few commercial).
Prince William County 19-year-old dead after falling through frozen pond identified
HAYMARKET, Va. — A 19-year-old who died after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, has been identified according to Prince William County police. Officers found the man, named Shahzada Zadran had fallen through an iced-over pond located near the Piedmont Club Golf Course. The...
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Drop in temperatures leads to water main breaks across Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. — With the drop in temperatures across the DMV since the holiday weekend, Montgomery County has seen a significant number of water main breaks as well as broken water pipes. The most recent incident happened at a water main located at Wisconsin and Bethesda avenues in Bethesda.
Man walks into 7-Eleven suffering from gunshot wound, leaving trail of blood to Takoma Park apartment
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man walked into a Takoma Park 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, injured from a shooting, and leaving a trail of blood behind leading police to a potential crime scene. According to the Takoma Park Police Department, around 2:20 a.m. the man walked into the store,...
Video shows intense moments teen is pulled from frozen creek in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The intense moments where officers worked to save a teen who was stuck in a frozen creek the day after Christmas were caught on video and recently released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD). According to AACPD, officers received word that two...
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
Plane returns to Reagan National Airport after report of mechanical issue
A plane returned to Reagan National Airport Tuesday morning, landing safety after its crew reported a mechanical issue.
WTOP
Burst frozen pipes at Prince George’s Co. church draws crowd of helping hands
On a frigid Christmas Day, church leaders of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Laurel, Maryland, got a call from their local fire department. The church held their services as usual on Christmas morning but were alerted of burst pipes in the building later that afternoon. When they arrived, senior Pastor...
WJLA
Two 19-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested last week after an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, authorities said. On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Police ID Body Of Charred DC Teen Found Shot, Burned To Death In Laurel Field
Police have identified the teenager whose charred remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that 16-year-old Washington, DC resident Marquette Knight’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Maryland in September.
Man dead in Arlington after crash caused by apparent medical emergency
An 84-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash that is believed to have been caused by him suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel.
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
72-year-old man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Fairfax
Hampton is the 23rd person in Fairfax to be killed after being hit by a car so far in 2023. On this day in 2021, only 13 pedestrians had been killed after being hit by cars in Fairfax.
mocoshow.com
Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Anacostia Road. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who...
WTOP
‘Near miss’ crash tracker being developed for DC students
An effort to increase road safety for D.C.’s young bike users and pedestrians includes coming up with a way for students to document “near misses,” those times they’ve had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Jeremiah Lowery, advocacy director with the Washington Area Bicyclist...
WUSA9
