New federal judges in the spotlight, state Supreme Court's last 2022 arguments | COURT CRAWL

coloradopolitics.com
Judge denies immunity to Denver officers in right-to-record suit
A man has plausibly claimed Denver police officers arrested him without probable cause of a crime and instead in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to record them, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court orders new trial after Arapahoe County judge failed to instruct jury on self-defense
A man serving 16 years for assault and attempted manslaughter will receive a new trial after Colorado's second-highest court determined an Arapahoe County judge failed to give jurors a required instruction about self-defense. The law entitles a defendant to such an instruction when there is some credible evidence they acted...
coloradopolitics.com
Sen. Romer lays groundwork for legislative battle over new state college | A LOOK BACK
Fifty Years Ago This Week: State Sen.-elect Roy Romer, D-Denver, spoke at the Democratic Forum in Denver to drum up support for the establishment of a new, four-year Denver State College. Romer had chaired a legislative task force that had been formed in response to an identified need from Denver,...
