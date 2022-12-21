ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

A Panda is Now an Enemy of Buckeye Nation, the Peach Bowl Could Be an All-Time Classic and C.J. Stroud Needs to Be Tough Against UGA

Welcome to the Monday Skull Session. Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan has won 300 duals in his career, including many with the Buckeyes. Don't forget the national championship in 2014-15, either. Over the weekend, Ryan took the time to thank some of his assistant coaches who helped him achieve the big three-hundo.
Cade Stover Will "Never Admit" The Extent to Which Injuries Hampered His Performance Against Michigan

Cade Stover came up small in the biggest game of the year. The Buckeye captain and starting tight end has been maligned for his performance against Michigan since the end of the regular season, and the criticism isn’t unfounded. In terms of Pro Football Focus grade, Stover had his worst game of the year in Ohio State’s 45-23 rivalry loss on Nov. 26. Despite holding a season grade of 69.4, PFF graded out Stover’s performance against the Wolverines at a 49.
Ohio State and Georgia Battled on the Recruiting Trail for Some of Each Other’s Biggest Stars

Even though Ohio State and Georgia haven’t played each other in football in 30 years, Ryan Day and Kirby Smart are familiar with many of each other’s players. That’s because they both attempted to recruit – and in some cases came close to landing – many of the players who will be suiting up for the opposite team when the Buckeyes and Bulldogs meet for just the second time ever in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
