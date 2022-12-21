Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
News Channel Nebraska
China will end Covid restrictions and quarantining for international travelers
China will drop quarantine requirements for all passengers arriving from outside of the country's borders starting on January 8, 2023, its top health authority announced Monday. The country will also scrap all other restrictive Covid measures for travelers, including quarantines for positive patients and contact tracing. Authorities said the new...
News Channel Nebraska
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
News Channel Nebraska
Market Watch – 3 Positive Signs
Originally Posted On: https://blog.kingwoodmortgageguys.com/2022/12/09/market-watch-3-positive-signs/. While there have been some strong headwinds for the housing market this year, we’ve seen some room for optimism recently. Specifically, three pieces of positive news for home buyers. The first is that after a sharp run up in interest rates, we have seen rates fall sharply in the last two weeks after hitting a high in October.
News Channel Nebraska
A Quick Guide to Neolithic Period Art
Originally Posted On: https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/blogs/news/a-quick-guide-to-neolithic-period-art The Neolithic period is also known as the stone age, and it occurred around 10,000 years ago. This period took place during a time of prehistory meaning that there are no written records from that time to document what life was like. Instead, what we know from that era mainly comes from archeological evidence that has been dug up in recent years.
