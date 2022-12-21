ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wiproud.com

Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home

SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
SEYMOUR, WI
seehafernews.com

Two People Arrested Following Separate Thefts from Manitowoc Walmart

Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate theft cases at the Manitowoc Walmart. The first situation occurred last week Thursday (December 22nd). Officers were informed that the suspect had fled the store on Dewey Street at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was promptly pulled over, and the 37-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking for More School Crossing Guard

The Green Bay Police Department is asking for more volunteers to assist as Crossing Guards at schools this winter. In a news release, Lieutenant Tom Bochmann explained that seasonal illness can have an impact on the number of available crossing guards so they are trying to build up a list of substitute guards as soon as possible.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Woman Crowned New Miss Wisconsin

A young woman from Fond du Lac is the new Miss Wisconsin. The Miss Wisconsin Organization yesterday said 23-year-old Kylene Spanbauer will now wear the crown. She’s assuming the title of Miss Wisconsin because the original Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, was crowned Miss America. Spanbauer was also Miss Harbor...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week

Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting

The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Reminds Pet Owners to Renew Pet License in 2023

People who do not have fur babies running around their home may not be aware that each year, pet owners are required to renew their pet licenses. The licenses cost $10 per spayed or neutered animal, while non-spayed or neutered pets cost $15. Licenses must be renewed by March 31st...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Furnace Maintenance Checks Urged By Local Professional

With colder weather invading eastern Wisconsin last week and over the weekend, it’s the right time to get that home furnace checked. John Pelnar is Service Department Manager at Schaus Mechanical in Manitowoc and he told us, “You definitely want to make sure you have a clean filter. You don’t want any restrictions to your furnace that are going to cause any overheating or malfunctions.”
MANITOWOC, WI

