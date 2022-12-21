Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home
SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
seehafernews.com
Two People Arrested Following Separate Thefts from Manitowoc Walmart
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate theft cases at the Manitowoc Walmart. The first situation occurred last week Thursday (December 22nd). Officers were informed that the suspect had fled the store on Dewey Street at around 4:30 p.m. The vehicle was promptly pulled over, and the 37-year-old...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) squad car was involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin early Monday morning.
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Looking for More School Crossing Guard
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for more volunteers to assist as Crossing Guards at schools this winter. In a news release, Lieutenant Tom Bochmann explained that seasonal illness can have an impact on the number of available crossing guards so they are trying to build up a list of substitute guards as soon as possible.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Woman Crowned New Miss Wisconsin
A young woman from Fond du Lac is the new Miss Wisconsin. The Miss Wisconsin Organization yesterday said 23-year-old Kylene Spanbauer will now wear the crown. She’s assuming the title of Miss Wisconsin because the original Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, was crowned Miss America. Spanbauer was also Miss Harbor...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week
Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
Man accused of trying to make meth in Appleton home
At approximately 11:00 a.m. members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT Team, DCI JTT, and LWAM executed a search warrant in the 3000 blk of S. Chain Dr.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Reminds Pet Owners to Renew Pet License in 2023
People who do not have fur babies running around their home may not be aware that each year, pet owners are required to renew their pet licenses. The licenses cost $10 per spayed or neutered animal, while non-spayed or neutered pets cost $15. Licenses must be renewed by March 31st...
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
seehafernews.com
Furnace Maintenance Checks Urged By Local Professional
With colder weather invading eastern Wisconsin last week and over the weekend, it’s the right time to get that home furnace checked. John Pelnar is Service Department Manager at Schaus Mechanical in Manitowoc and he told us, “You definitely want to make sure you have a clean filter. You don’t want any restrictions to your furnace that are going to cause any overheating or malfunctions.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
