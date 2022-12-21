Read full article on original website
Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California is set to experience a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday while a powerful winter storm is expected to hit Northern California starting late Monday and bring several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor...
Colorado woman survives 200-foot fall while hiking in California
A Colorado woman was rescued after she fell 200 feet down a trail in the San Gabriel Mountains in California. She was airlifted to the hospital after another climber found her and contacted authorities for help.
Northern California residents struggle to get flights back home from San Diego
CBS13's Laura Haefeli got stuck in San Diego this afternoon after her Southwest flight was canceled. She was forced to road trip from Sacramento to San Diego. She was one of many thousand fliers who, since Wednesday, have seen their flights canceled.
Massive winter storm kills at least 55 in the U.S.
A state of emergency is in effect in New York after a deadly winter storm dumped up to four feet of snow in Buffalo and other parts of the state. President Biden spoke to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to offer federal assistance as the death toll climbed to at least 55 people across the U.S. Nancy Chen has more.
Buses of migrants arrive near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C.
The Biden administration slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he ordered three buses of migrants to be dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a bitterly cold Christmas Eve. Caitlin Huey-Burns has the latest.
Colorado man arrested after racist, homophobic rant in California In-N-Out goes viral on TikTok
A Colorado man was arrested Monday after allegedly going on a racist and homophobic rant against two college students, who were eating at an In-N-Out in the Bay Area on Christmas Eve. The students, Arine Kim and Elliot Ha, filmed the encounter in a now-viral TikTok. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40,...
Nature: Winter in South Dakota
We leave you this Christmas Sunday morning in a winter wonderland, at Good Earth State Park in South Dakota. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard.
Maryland one of 13 states warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
Pa. residents asked to conserve electricity through holiday weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is asking residents to try and conserve electricity through this holiday weekend due to concerns over the power grid as a result of the historically cold weather. The power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, PJM Interconnection, issued an expanded cold weather...
Maryland medical examiner who oversaw deaths in custody now under review
Dr. David Fowler, who testified on behalf of the former police officer in George Floyd's death, oversaw hundreds of cases as a medical examiner. Now, more than 100 cases of deaths in police custody are under review. CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.
Pennsylvania college students and nuns share same building
A Pennsylvania college's unusual housing arrangement has turned into a match made in heaven for the students and their unlikely roommates -- the nuns from Our Lady of Angels convent. Nikki Battiste has more.
Congressman-elect George Santos admits to lying about family background, resume
In an interview with the New York Post, Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his family background, college and employment history during his campaign. He said he's "embarrassed and sorry" but does not plan to step down.
Judge throws out Kari Lake's lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor's race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake's challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor's race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Buffalo Bills players dig out cars buried in snow
Buffalo Bills players had to dig out their cars when they returned home to western New York on Christmas and found them buried in several feet of snow.
