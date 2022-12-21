ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive winter storm kills at least 55 in the U.S.

A state of emergency is in effect in New York after a deadly winter storm dumped up to four feet of snow in Buffalo and other parts of the state. President Biden spoke to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to offer federal assistance as the death toll climbed to at least 55 people across the U.S. Nancy Chen has more.
Maryland one of 13 states warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
Pa. residents asked to conserve electricity through holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is asking residents to try and conserve electricity through this holiday weekend due to concerns over the power grid as a result of the historically cold weather. The power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, PJM Interconnection, issued an expanded cold weather...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
