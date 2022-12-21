Last week’s winter storm postponed a lot of court hearings in Lyon County District Court, including one on the future of the Plumb Place agency. Receiver Kevin Flott had filed a motion to “reconstitute” the Plumb Place Board of Directors. As part of that was a petition to consider revoking the agency’s dissolution. The hearing was slated for Friday morning before Lyon County District Court was closed due to the weather. At this time, the hearing has not been rescheduled, according to the state’s online information portal.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO