Water main fixed in central Emporia
Street repairs will take place later, but a failed water main in central Emporia has been fixed. An 8-inch line failed in the 700 block of Rural and was reported shortly before noon. It took nearly three hours for a Public Works crew to locate the leak, excavate around the site and make repairs.
Emporia Police fills long-vacant Animal Control officer position
Emporia Police has a new Animal Control officer. Police Capt. Ray Mattas has announced Chaney Besack is filling the long-vacant role for the department. Besack, who grew up on a farm near Emporia, is a graduate from Allen Community College and is completing a general studies bachelor’s degree at Pittsburg State University. She also volunteers at Lazy K’s Horsey Services rescue operation near Americus.
WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday
An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
WEATHER: Warming shelters see limited use last week, but process sets future framework in cases of extreme cold
Emporia’s warming shelters may not have been used heavily last week, but the way they were set up may well serve as the template for future use if they are needed. Shelters were announced at the Emporia Police and Lyon County Law Enforcement Center lobbies, as well as First Congregational, First United Methodist, the Salvation Army and Twelfth Avenue Baptist. Lyon County Emergency Management DIrector Jarrod Fell discussed policies and procedures on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Tuesday:
CareArc board to discuss new grants, accounting ‘engagement proposal’
The CareArc Board of Directors has its monthly meeting Tuesday. Board members will discuss new grants and a new “engagement proposal” from Forvis, an accounting and advisory service business. Separately, board members will discuss the 2023 joint legislative statement, the training plan for the upcoming year and the 2023 Continuous Quality Improvement work plan. Monthly finance, medical health, behavioral health and dental reports are also planned along with quality improvement dashboards and trends.
WEATHER: Wind advisory announced for Greenwood County on Wednesday
Windy conditions are setting up south of Emporia for Wednesday. The National Weather Service has announced a wind advisory for Greenwood counties and several outside the KVOE listening area between 6 am and 8 pm. Southerly winds could be between 25-30 mph steadily with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing the chances of power outages, downed tree limbs and damaged unsecured objects.
WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday
Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
WEATHER: Recent winter storm delays decision on Plumb Place agency’s future
Last week’s winter storm postponed a lot of court hearings in Lyon County District Court, including one on the future of the Plumb Place agency. Receiver Kevin Flott had filed a motion to “reconstitute” the Plumb Place Board of Directors. As part of that was a petition to consider revoking the agency’s dissolution. The hearing was slated for Friday morning before Lyon County District Court was closed due to the weather. At this time, the hearing has not been rescheduled, according to the state’s online information portal.
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office rerouting traffic around Monday morning crash scene
Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 near East Sixth Avenue is being rerouted until further notice. According to Lyon County Dispatch and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope, the reason for the closure is to allow emergency crews to remove debris from a rollover crash that occurred Monday morning. Crews are removing a camper that overturned in the roadway due to the slick conditions that resulted from a wintry mix of precipitation Sunday evening.
Area counties to benefit from SEED grant funding program
State funding is coming to several area counties for varying quality-of-life enhancements. Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says the funding comes from the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development, or SEED, grant program. *The Chase County Chamber of Commerce is receiving nearly $27,000 in Community Vibrancy funds for...
City of Emporia to update Rural Street traffic light beginning Tuesday
The City of Emporia will be upgrading the Rural Street traffic light this week. Updates are planned to begin Tuesday with new wiring and an upgraded camera system to be installed. Portable stop signs will be put up to help direct traffic during the upgrades. Traffic on 6th Ave. will...
Post-holiday trash pickup underway in Emporia
Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
HETLINGER: Facility to remain closed to participants Wednesday after broken water pipe floods building
Cleanup continues at Hetlinger Developmental Services after a water line failed recently. Staff noticed the failure as soon as they arrived to work Tuesday becaue there was standing water in the front lobby. Director Jill Burton tells KVOE News up to an inch of the standing water was noted basically everywhere on the first floor.
WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide
Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
WEATHER: Road conditions see drastic improvement following abundance of sunshine, treatment and temperatures well above freezing
Roadways have drastically improved since a wintry mix of ice and sleet turned local streets and highways into the equivalent of an ice rink Sunday night and Monday morning. Temperatures in the 40s, county and city treatment efforts and an uninterrupted stream of direct sunlight has all but removed the thin sheet of ice from local roads. Some slick spots do remain in certain areas, however, slick conditions are mainly isolated to side streets and residential collectors in Emporia.
WEATHER: Recent brutal cold causes several business sprinkler heads to fail
The biting cold air temperatures did no favors to several local businesses, notably with failed sprinkler heads or broken sprinkler lines. Emporia Fire responded to three separate incidents of sprinkler issues at local businesses Saturday:. *Emporia Fire responded to the Dynamic Discs headquarters around 3:30 pm, finding a sprinkler head...
WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week
Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
Registration underway for 2023 Flint Hills Gravel Ride with new run distance upcoming
There are still more than four months to go before the 2023 Flint Hills Gravel Ride launches from Americus, however, riders and runners can now sign up for the event. Registration opened back in mid-November and numbers are currently on par with where they were a year ago with 350 individuals signed up as of Monday. Organizer Bobby Thompson says the majority of registrations are from riders, however, they will once again be offering a series of runs with this year’s event.
