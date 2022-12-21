There are still more than four months to go before the 2023 Flint Hills Gravel Ride launches from Americus, however, riders and runners can now sign up for the event. Registration opened back in mid-November and numbers are currently on par with where they were a year ago with 350 individuals signed up as of Monday. Organizer Bobby Thompson says the majority of registrations are from riders, however, they will once again be offering a series of runs with this year’s event.

AMERICUS, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO