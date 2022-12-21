ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
Salon

House Democrats "pass the torch": But Hakeem Jeffries is no upgrade on Nancy Pelosi

John F. Kennedy reached heights of inaugural oratory in 1961 when he declared that "the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans." Three decades later, when Bill Clinton won the presidency, a Newsweek headline proclaimed "THE TORCH PASSES." The article underneath glorified "a film clip that made its way into a widely seen campaign ad: a beaming, 16-year-old Bill Clinton on a sun-drenched White House lawn, shaking the hand of his and his generation's idol, John F. Kennedy."
The Daily Reflector

Douglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift: DeSantis on the path to be the Trump replacement

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said much about Ukraine, at least not recently. He is probably trying to figure out how to side with the hard right in his party that loves Vladimir Putin without alienating voters who know the Russian president is a brute. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to a joint session of Congress received multiple standing ovations for his insistence that funding Ukraine’s defense is not charity, but an investment in security and freedom, much like the one FDR...
The Hill

McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
The Hill

Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee

House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year.  Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)…
CBS News

New White House ornament honors Pat Nixon

This year’s White House historical ornament a gingerbread White House, celebrating first lady Pat Nixon’s initial display of the festive holiday treat as part of the official White House decorations. Ed O’Keefe takes a look behind the scenes at how the yearly annual ornament is made.
CBS News

CBS News

