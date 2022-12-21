Read full article on original website
Rep. Raskin: Trump could spend 'the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars'
A leading member of the Jan. 6 select committee said Friday he “really would be surprised” if Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t act on the panel’s criminal referrals and indict former President Donald Trump for his conduct relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I...
Lawmaker explains what happens next with Trump's tax returns
Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) explains what happens next after the House Ways and Means committee voted along party lines to publicly release material related to former President Donald Trump's 2015-2020 tax returns.
Trump responds furiously to Jan. 6 House committee report
Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 House committee report which was released this week, and which found Trump culpable for inciting the Capitol riot. Christina Ruffini has the details.
Trump’s Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a “very hard time” becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
Shutdown showdown: Democrats return to Congress with big spending bill to pass
As lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the final three weeks of the 117th Congress, they face a December deadline to pass a government funding deal in order to avert a shutdown before Christmastime.
McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
House Democrats "pass the torch": But Hakeem Jeffries is no upgrade on Nancy Pelosi
John F. Kennedy reached heights of inaugural oratory in 1961 when he declared that "the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans." Three decades later, when Bill Clinton won the presidency, a Newsweek headline proclaimed "THE TORCH PASSES." The article underneath glorified "a film clip that made its way into a widely seen campaign ad: a beaming, 16-year-old Bill Clinton on a sun-drenched White House lawn, shaking the hand of his and his generation's idol, John F. Kennedy."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
The legislation would avert a shutdown and fund the government through most of 2023. It easily passed the House and is now awaiting Biden's signature.
Republican Warning About SCOTUS Tax Returns Backfires: 'I'd Like to See'
Rep. Kevin Brady warned that the public release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns could lead to similar disclosures about Supreme Court justices.
Rep. Brady warns Supreme Court could be subject to Trump tax return precedent
Texas Rep. Kevin Brady warned his fellow members of the House Ways and Means Committee that the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns could have sweeping consequences.
Rep. Jamie Raskin says Jan. 6 committee report reveals "real villainy" but also a "resurgent democratic spirit"
Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who served on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, says their final report reveals very real threats to democracy — but also a "strong resurgent democratic spirit" in America today. "It's a story of some real...
Dems Vote to Release Trump's Tax Returns, and It May Come Back to Bite Them
Republicans and legal experts said the decision by House investigators could establish a precedent in which anyone's returns could be made public.
Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
GOP senators had a message for a group of current and incoming House Republicans threatening to stop any bill supported by someone who votes for the omnibus spending package in its tracks: We don’t care. Thirteen Republican representatives and representatives-elect on Monday sent a letter calling for any legislative priorities backed by a GOP senator…
Douglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift: DeSantis on the path to be the Trump replacement
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said much about Ukraine, at least not recently. He is probably trying to figure out how to side with the hard right in his party that loves Vladimir Putin without alienating voters who know the Russian president is a brute. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to a joint session of Congress received multiple standing ovations for his insistence that funding Ukraine’s defense is not charity, but an investment in security and freedom, much like the one FDR...
McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee
House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year. Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)…
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Congressman-elect George Santos admits to lying about family background, resume
In an interview with the New York Post, Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his family background, college and employment history during his campaign. He said he's "embarrassed and sorry" but does not plan to step down.
New White House ornament honors Pat Nixon
This year’s White House historical ornament a gingerbread White House, celebrating first lady Pat Nixon’s initial display of the festive holiday treat as part of the official White House decorations. Ed O’Keefe takes a look behind the scenes at how the yearly annual ornament is made.
