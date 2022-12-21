Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Dillon clears protocol; Zach Wilson to start; Herbert, Goedert return

Read ESPN's fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Packers RB AJ Dillon has cleared the concussion protocol.

What it means in fantasy: Coach Matt LaFleur made this announcement on Tuesday. This is great news for Dillon's availability against the Dolphins in Week 16. He scored a season-high 22.1 fantasy points on Monday night against the Rams. Dillon and the Packers face a Dolphins defense in Week 16 that allows the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the running back position. He can be viewed as a flex option with upside by fantasy managers.

The news: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts did not practice on Tuesday due to a shoulder injury.

What it means in fantasy: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Hurts "is uncertain to play" on Saturday against the Cowboys because of the injury. It isn't a long-term injury, but Gardner Minshew is expected to start. This was an estimated practice report with many teams playing a day early in Week 16 because of the holidays. Fantasy managers should have a much clearer picture regarding Hurts after Wednesday's and Thursday's practice reports. So far in his career, Minshew has made 22 starts and averaged 17.3 fantasy points per game. Minshew is an excellent contingency plan for fantasy managers who have Hurts on their roster, considering his offensive playmakers that include A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

The news: Jets QB Zach Wilson will start against the Jaguars on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: This isn't a big surprise since Mike White is dealing with a severe rib injury and the Jets have a short week. Wilson finished with 317 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Lions in Week 15, generating a season-high 19.3 fantasy points. Unfortunately, Wilson's accuracy woes have continued. He posted a 51.4 completion percentage and had a hideous interception. That said, Wilson is a solid if slightly desperate option against a Jaguars' defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

The news: Bears RB Khalil Herbert was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday.

What it means in fantasy: There is a strong chance that Herbert will play against the Bills on Saturday. He could see 10 or more touches considering the weather conditions expected in Chicago. Herbert has been on injured reserve since mid-November with a hip injury. He can be viewed as a flex option by fantasy managers.

Going deeper: Herbert has had double-digit touches in six games this season, with double-digit fantasy points in five of them -- including three games of over 15 points. The Bears lead the league with 34.6 rushing attempts per game.

The news: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was activated from injured reserve.

What it means in fantasy: Goedert is expected to play against the Cowboys and play a full complement of snaps following his recovery from a shoulder injury. He can be viewed as a high-end TE1. Goedert has averaged 60.4 receiving yards per game, which ranks second in the league behind Travis Kelce . Despite missing four games, Goedert has had a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Six times this season, he has scored 10 or more fantasy points, including two games with 17 or more points. Prior to Goedert's injury, only three tight ends had a higher share of their team's targets.

The news: Browns RB Nick Chubb did not practice on Tuesday.

What it means in fantasy: Chubb is suffering from a foot injury, but fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned since the Browns play the Saints on Saturday. Wednesday's and Thursday's practice reports should be monitored. Heavy winds and snow are expected to have a huge impact on this game, and Chubb has the potential to set a season high in touches.

The news: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

What it means in fantasy: Duvernay was injured during practice Tuesday. He could barely put any weight on his right foot following the injury. The Ravens, who rank 27th with 180.6 passing yards per game, desperately need receiver help and surprisingly claimed wideout Sammy Watkins off waivers, but he is not someone you should target in fantasy. Duvernay's season-ending injury puts more of the passing game burden on Demarcus Robinson , who has emerged as the Ravens' top receiver since the team's bye. Four of the past five games have seen him reach or exceed six targets and score double-digit fantasy points.

The news: Saints WR Chris Olave did not practice on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: Despite being an estimated practice report, fantasy managers should be concerned that Olave would not have been on the field, and furthermore should consider not starting Olave against the Browns in Week 16 due to the weather. There will be steady winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts exceeding 50 mph in Cleveland, along with snow. Both teams' running backs could be provided a high number of touches.

The news: Rams WR Ben Skowronek is out for the rest of the season due to a calf injury.

What it means in fantasy: The announcement was made Tuesday by coach Sean McVay. With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II already out, Skowronek was helping to fill the void. He ends his second season with 61 targets, 39 receptions and 376 receiving yards. Van Jefferson , Tutu Atwell , Brandon Powell , Austin Trammell and Lance McCutcheon are now the Rams' wide receivers. I'd prioritize Jefferson in fantasy, but be warned that this is still a Rams offense that ranks 32nd with 273.9 total yards and 31st with 16.4 points.

The news: Bears WR Chase Claypool was limited in practice Tuesday.

What it means in fantasy: It's encouraging to see Claypool listed as a participant since he didn't practice last week because of a knee injury. Equanimeous St. Brown was listed as a DNP because of a concussion. He is unlikely to play against the Bills in Week 16. Since the game will be played in Chicago, fantasy managers would do better not to rely on Claypool, as this game is expected to be affected by heavy winds.

The news: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst was limited in Tuesday's practice.

What it means in fantasy: Hurst has missed the past two games because of a calf injury. This season, he caught 48 of 63 targets for 400 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hurst is a solid streaming option against the Patriots in Week 16 for a Bengals offense that has been trending up. New England's defense has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy App

Mike Clay's Shadow Report: wide receiver vs. defensive back matchups analysis

Seth Walder's Next Gen Stats Advantage: Mismatches to exploit

DFS cheat sheets for DraftKings and FanDuel

• Rankings for individual defensive player leagues

• "Fantasy Focus" podcast (10 a.m. ET)

Thursday:

Field Yates' Fantasy Field Pass for Week 16

Mike Clay's TNF Playbook: Jets vs. Jaguars fantasy projections

Tristan H. Cockcroft's positional Matchup Map

Matt Bowen's fantasy film room

Al Zeidenfeld's DFS Best Buys for Week 16

• "Fantasy Focus" podcast (10 a.m. ET)

In Case You Missed It:

• Week 16 fantasy football rankings at every position (PPR and NPPR)

Matt Bowen's streaming pickups: deeper picks for deeper leagues and emergency need

Eric Karabell's flex rankings for Week 16

• NFL Nation's Fantasy Fallout: Beat reporters answer our most pressing fantasy questions

• "Fantasy Focus" podcast: Field Yates, Mike Clay and Daniel Dopp recap a slow MNF for fantasy, talk the impact of Jalen Hurts' injury and which players will bounce back in the fantasy playoffs and give the latest injury updates. Plus, Eric Moody joins the show to discuss the players who can save your season for the playoffs. Watch | Listen