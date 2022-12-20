Read full article on original website
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
When a company's dividend yield approaches the double digits, it means one of two things. Either the market believes the payout is at risk of a reduction, or the company trades at a wildly low valuation. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) fall into that latter...
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BCB Bancorp (BCBP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BCB Bancorp is a member of the Finance sector....
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
2 'Boring' Stocks You'll Wish You'd Watched More Closely in 2023
If you've never heard of Workiva (NYSE: WK) or Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), you're probably not alone. Both stocks are relatively lightly covered -- The Wall Street Journal tracks just 11 analysts who cover Workiva, and 17 who cover Tenable. Workiva and Tenable are quintessential quiet achievers. They deliver steady, consistent...
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
3 Stocks Than Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
It's hard to imagine any stock gaining 500% over the next three years when investors are still reeling from the market's 20% slump as we close out 2022. But a lot can happen in that amount of time, especially if a bull market breaks out again. And a few good stocks could potentially manage such an exceptional gain.
Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Underwater on Thursday
A stock in the beleaguered tech sector, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had an awful Thursday. Disquieting news about the state of the company, plus a bearish analyst note, combined to drive the share price down by more than 4% on the day -- a far worse showing than the 1.5% slide of the S&P 500 index.
Should Value Investors Buy Citi Trends (CTRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher in Light Trading
Stocks managed to post gains on light volume ahead of the long holiday weekend. Reassuring data on inflation soothed traders' nerves, which have been rattled in December by the Federal Reserve's policy of relentlessly hiking interest rates. Be that as it may, not many market participants are around at this time of year, which makes it tough to develop takeaways from what the equity benchmarks are doing.
Why Veon Stock Popped Today
Shares of once-Russian-and-still-kind-of-Russian telecom giant Veon (NASDAQ: VEON) -- owner of the VimpelCom brand in Russia -- jumped as much as 32% in early trading on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for fiscal Q3 2022. The gains didn't hold, but Veon stock is still up a modest 1.8% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.
Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Should Value Investors Buy AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Should Value Investors Consider Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
