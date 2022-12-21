GAZELLE, Calif.-- A new tree nursery will soon be coming to Siskiyou County to help forests, damaged by wildfires, get back to what they used to be. The state-of-the-art 25-million seedling per-year tree nursery in Gazelle will begin construction next year, bringing 20 new greenhouses to the area and more than 50 by 2026 when construction is expected to be completed.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO