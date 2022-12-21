ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

New tree nursery set to be built in Siskiyou County to help wildfire damaged forests across California

GAZELLE, Calif.-- A new tree nursery will soon be coming to Siskiyou County to help forests, damaged by wildfires, get back to what they used to be. The state-of-the-art 25-million seedling per-year tree nursery in Gazelle will begin construction next year, bringing 20 new greenhouses to the area and more than 50 by 2026 when construction is expected to be completed.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

OSP CENTRAL POINT PARTICIPATING IN SATURATION PATROL

With an increase in travel underway, staff with the Oregon State Police are encouraging drivers to be safe this time of year. OSP’S Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a saturation patrol on Friday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.in areas around Medford and White City.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66

Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
WHITE CITY, OR
mybasin.com

FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY

On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Weather Alert: Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning. Active Weather Expected Next Week

Freezing rain will be possible as arctic air mixes with a warm front Thursday night into Friday Morning in the local Klamath Falls and surrounding areas. A widespread ice storm is expected for the Portland metro area down to just north of Roseburg and in the Columbia Gorge and other areas of Oregon for those traveling. We recommend checking with local weather sources and Tripcheck.com before venturing out.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR

