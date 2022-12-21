Read full article on original website
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires
KDRV
New tree nursery set to be built in Siskiyou County to help wildfire damaged forests across California
GAZELLE, Calif.-- A new tree nursery will soon be coming to Siskiyou County to help forests, damaged by wildfires, get back to what they used to be. The state-of-the-art 25-million seedling per-year tree nursery in Gazelle will begin construction next year, bringing 20 new greenhouses to the area and more than 50 by 2026 when construction is expected to be completed.
kqennewsradio.com
OSP CENTRAL POINT PARTICIPATING IN SATURATION PATROL
With an increase in travel underway, staff with the Oregon State Police are encouraging drivers to be safe this time of year. OSP’S Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a saturation patrol on Friday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.in areas around Medford and White City.
KDRV
Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
Weather Alert: Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning. Active Weather Expected Next Week
Freezing rain will be possible as arctic air mixes with a warm front Thursday night into Friday Morning in the local Klamath Falls and surrounding areas. A widespread ice storm is expected for the Portland metro area down to just north of Roseburg and in the Columbia Gorge and other areas of Oregon for those traveling. We recommend checking with local weather sources and Tripcheck.com before venturing out.
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
