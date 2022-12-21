ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Point, OR

KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

2 arrested after Southern Oregon burglary spree

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested for multiple burglaries across the county between Thanksgiving and Dec. 20. According to police, 37-year-old Brandon Thomas Hoage and 43-year-old Vickie Ann Knight were caught on surveillance camera entering Ray's Food Place in Selma on Dec. 20. Hoage tried to get into the safe but was unsuccessful. He stole a wallet from an employee and cash from the register before the couple left in their van.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
WINSTON, OR
KDRV

Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts

SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
SELMA, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from WPD said officers responded to the incident involving a man and a woman. 22-year old Sage Covely allegedly punched the victim while she was holding an infant. A small amount of fentanyl was allegedly found during the investigation.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP CENTRAL POINT PARTICIPATING IN SATURATION PATROL

With an increase in travel underway, staff with the Oregon State Police are encouraging drivers to be safe this time of year. OSP’S Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a saturation patrol on Friday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.in areas around Medford and White City.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Man of White City pronounced dead from collision on Highway 66

Klamath County, Ore. -- Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle on December 19th at approximately 7:35 pm. OSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Rd. in Klamath County. OSP says a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 26-year-old Elijah Nathaniel Allen of White...
WHITE CITY, OR
mybasin.com

FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY

On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KTVL

Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours

A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

