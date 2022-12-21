Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
HS2 boss hails ‘immense progress’
The boss of HS2 has hailed the project’s “immense progress” in 2022.Chief executive Mark Thurston said a series of milestones were reached over the past 12 months.At the start of 2022, the Government introduced a Bill setting out legislation needed to extend the high-speed line from Crewe to Manchester.Construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct to carry HS2 trains above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London began in May.It will be the UK’s longest railway bridge at 2.1 miles.Work on HS2’s first innovative green tunnel started in June.The one-and-a-half-mile-long structure in Chipping Warden, Northamptonshire is being built...
BBC
Ukraine: Students spend Christmas in Wales
For two Ukrainian women Christmas will be very different this year. Anastasiia Patiuk and Valeriia Pivensay are studying in Wales and will be celebrating the festivities with friends rather than family, in Lampeter, Ceredigion. The two women from Kyiv said it was their dream to return home, and help "rebuild...
BBC
Ukrainian refugees to mark first Christmas in UK
For the Ukrainians who came to live in the UK after the start of the Russian invasion this Christmas will be very different from the celebrations they are used to. There will still be gift-giving, traditional food and songs, but most will spend the festive season thousands of miles from their loved ones.
BBC
Ukraine war: My nights are peaceful at last, after trauma of air raids
When Russia invaded her country, Veronica Ahafonova played piano to drown out the sound of the explosions. We first met the teenager in March when she and her mother were fleeing Kharkiv as refugees, leaving behind everything they knew. They were living in the dark in an overcrowded motel with the curtains shut tight in the hope that Russian bomber planes wouldn't see the building.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination
The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...
Qantas sends rescue flight to Azerbaijan after stranded passengers left in the dark
Qantas passengers stranded in Azerbaijan after an emergency landing are expected to make it to London by Christmas morning, after the airline deployed a recovery flight from Australia. The recovery flight left Sydney at 11.40am on Saturday and was expected to pick up the stranded passengers from Baku airport and...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
BBC
Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead
A Ukrainian drone attack on an airbase for bombers in southern Russia has left three people dead, Moscow says. Air defences shot down the drone near the Engels base, but falling debris fatally wounded three technical staff, the defence ministry said. Earlier this month, Russia accused Ukraine of a similar...
BBC
Captagon: Jordan seizes huge amphetamine haul at Iraq border
Jordan has seized one tonne of amphetamine pills being smuggled in date paste at the border with Iraq. A total of six million pills of the drug known as Captagon were found inside two refrigerated lorries. It was one of the largest such hauls ever intercepted, the Jordanian Customs Department...
All Boxing Day trains cancelled due to strike
Boxing Day is expected to see travel chaos as thousands are forced to make alternative plans due to ongoing rail strikes.After the Christmas Day shutdown, stations typically see hundreds of departures on December 26. But Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed for a second consecutive day due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT). Passengers were warned about the impact of the strike a week ago. Airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express are usually among the most popular services on Boxing Day. Airline passengers will...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
What is Boxing Day? And Is It Celebrated Outside of the UK?
It’s a yearly routine — you flip your calendar to December and begin counting down the days until the holiday season. As you’re planning out Christmas decorations and holiday gift-shipping you make a mental note, “I really should figure out what exactly Boxing Day is…”
BBC
Looking down on London at Christmas
At Christmas time and as the long nights draw in, London is illuminated by a festive glow. Throughout this cold, dark winter, photographer Jason Hawkes has been snapping the capital from above. "I've always loved London at Christmas," says the 54-year-old, who has spent the past few weeks photographing the...
BBC
Historic England: Air raid siren and mill among 2022 listings
An air raid siren, a pair of county boundary markers, a canal crane and a mill that inspired one of art's old masters were among Historic England's new listings in North West England. Some 26 sites were logged from November 2021 to November 2022, ten of which were in Greater...
BBC
Sheffield sword dancers perform in Boxing Day tradition
Hundreds of people gathered to watch a traditional Boxing Day sword dance being performed in Sheffield. The Grenoside Sword Dancers were joined by dancers from Maltby, Rotherham, for the dance outside the Old Harrow Inn in Grenoside. They are part of the wider Morris dancing scene, and locked swords as...
BBC
Iran protests: Activist Narges Mohammadi details 'abuse' of detained women
A leading human rights activist in Iran has written from prison to give the BBC details of how women detained in recent anti-government protests are being sexually and physically abused. Narges Mohammadi said such assaults had become more common in recent protests. She is serving a lengthy sentence in Tehran's...
BBC
Southern Water shortage: Hampshire MP Caroline Nokes criticises firm
Southern Water has been highly criticised by an MP whose constituents are facing a Christmas without supplies. Hampshire MP Caroline Nokes said it was "entirely unacceptable" that 20,000 people were entering a third day without water. The company said pipes had burst following a thaw after freezing temperatures. But it...
Comments / 0