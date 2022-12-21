Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
Cat Who Went Missing in New York 10 Years Ago Found
Cats are known for being very independent, and sometimes they'll just make their own rules. But not all cats can survive in the wild. One can only imagine what a young cat would face outdoors in a congested area on an everyday basis. One family in New York had probably...
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
White Plains Galleria Closing for Massive New Venture
Since the early days of the pandemic we have become somewhat accustomed to announcements of businesses and retailers in the area announcing closures, but this one is major, and quite shocking. The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023.
Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY
Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
Popular Ulster County Hardware Store Lending Help For Holidays
A Kingston, NY hardware store is helping those in need this holiday season. Always great to hear stories of local, Hudson Valley businesses going above and beyond to help those in need, especially during the holiday season. And this instance is no exception. People's Place Food Pantry, Community Cafe and...
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
How Did Someone Get Trapped Inside A Washing Machine In Hudson, Valley New York?
Hudson Valley officials rushed to a local home after someone get trapped inside a washing machine!. I was off last week, but while away, a friend sent me a very bizarre story that I felt I should share with our readers at Hudson Valley Post. Person Gets Stuck In Washing...
First-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Town Of Florida
Two first-prize-winning Take 5 lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at New York stores. New York Lottery announced that two people won Take 5 prizes valued at $18,679.50 from the drawing on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of the winning tickets was sold on Long...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
NYPD seeking public’s help in search for missing Bronx teen
They say Saniyah Roberts, 16, was last seen on at 7 a.m. Friday leaving her home on Edson Avenue.
