ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Comments / 1

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage also included a look at major road closures still in place in the Gorge. ODOT decided to keep I-84 closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River on Friday because of dangerous driving conditions. Truck drivers from all across...
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
TROUTDALE, OR
gorgenewscenter.com

Hood River Police: Arrest made in theft case

Our HRPD Detective, in cooperation with The Dalles Police Detectives, Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Community Corrections Department were able to apprehend and arrest a local retail theif who stole more than $9,000.00 worth of merchandise from local Hood River Businesses. A tip obtained by The Dalles City...
HOOD RIVER, OR
camaspostrecord.com

State indefinitely suspends Washougal practitioner’s medical license

The Washington Medical Commission has issued its final order regarding a Washougal physician assistant (PA) accused of promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments and verbally harassing medical professionals treating hospitalized COVID patients. The Commission’s order indefinitely suspends the PA license of Scott C. Miller, founder of the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in...
WASHOUGAL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy