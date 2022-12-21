Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
kptv.com
Drivers stuck in the Gorge as I-84 shuts down in both directions
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage also included a look at major road closures still in place in the Gorge. ODOT decided to keep I-84 closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River on Friday because of dangerous driving conditions. Truck drivers from all across...
kptv.com
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Proposed 'land swap' between Washington, Clackamas counties highlights gap in planning for growth
Washington County is poised to accelerate its remarkable residential growth in coming years, over the objections of the majority of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. Metro, the elected regional government, is expected to approve a land swap between the two counties on Feb. 2, 2023. It would expand the...
kptv.com
I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
opb.org
Goldendale, Washington, energy project would harm tribal resources, environmental impact statement finds
The Goldendale Energy Storage Project would significantly impact tribal cultural resources — with no ways around those impacts. Those are the findings of a study on the ways the renewable energy project could harm the environment. The Washington State Department of Ecology released its final environmental impact statement Wednesday...
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
gorgenewscenter.com
Hood River Police: Arrest made in theft case
Our HRPD Detective, in cooperation with The Dalles Police Detectives, Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Community Corrections Department were able to apprehend and arrest a local retail theif who stole more than $9,000.00 worth of merchandise from local Hood River Businesses. A tip obtained by The Dalles City...
camaspostrecord.com
State indefinitely suspends Washougal practitioner’s medical license
The Washington Medical Commission has issued its final order regarding a Washougal physician assistant (PA) accused of promoting unfounded COVID-19 treatments and verbally harassing medical professionals treating hospitalized COVID patients. The Commission’s order indefinitely suspends the PA license of Scott C. Miller, founder of the Miller Family Pediatrics clinic in...
Comments / 1