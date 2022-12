Max Armstrong offers a look at some of the key issues Farm Progress editors see for 2023. Water is a hot topic, according to Max. Conservation and rules for managing water will impact farmers in the new year. Quoting Jennifer M. Latzke, editor, Kansas Farmer, he shares the water issue is pitting cities against rural areas. And another hot topic involves the lesser prairie chicken and new protections imposed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO