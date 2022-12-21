Read full article on original website
BBC
Stannington: Up to 2,000 homes still without gas after pipes flooded
Up to 2,000 properties in Sheffield are now believed to have lost their gas supplies after water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main. Residents in Stannington were left without heating or cooking facilities after the incident late on Friday. It was initially thought that about 1,000 homes...
More households set to lose running water days before Christmas
More households are expected to lose running water in south-east England and some could face Christmas Day without it.Water companies are working to ensure tens of thousands of homes in large parts of Sussex, Kent and Hampshire are reconnected by the weekend.Firms said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had increased the number of bursts and leaks on the underground network of pipes, causing storage reservoir levels to drop after temperatures plunged below zero.Southern Water said on Wednesday evening: “We’re sorry that our customers in SO15 – Southampton; SO16 – Bassett, Nursling, Millbrook, Chilworth, Chilworth Village Lord’s Hill; SO19 –...
No guarantee waterless homes across south will see supply return by Christmas
Many homes across the south of England are still without running water – with no guarantee of it returning by Christmas Day.Residents in Hampshire, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Essex and Kent have been without a water supply for the past week and are being told to pick up bottles from stations that in some cases are miles away from those who need them.Water companies across the country said the rapid change in temperature – nearly 20C difference in some places – caused many pipes to burst.On Friday, Southern Water said it now believes it is able to meet levels of demand after...
Tens of thousands could face Christmas without water after pipes burst
Thousands of households in south-east England could face Christmas without running water after freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst.Water companies are working to ensure tens of thousands of homes in large parts of Sussex, Kent and Hampshire are reconnected by the weekend.Firms said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had increased the number of bursts and leaks on the underground network of pipes, causing storage reservoir levels to drop after temperatures plunged below zero.Our teams are working flat out to find, fix and repair the leaks... but we’re asking customers to help too by checking their homes, businesses, empty properties,...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
WDSU
Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather
As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
natureworldnews.com
North Carolina Residents Suffer from No Electricity and Heating Systems Due to Widespread Power Outage
According to recent reports, residents in North Carolina county suffered from a suspected targeted attack on electric substations in the area, causing widespread power outages and impact on small businesses. As the winter season is in the air and colder weather is reported, the impact of power outage had affected...
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
BBC
Damaged Sandbanks ferry out of action for months
A chain ferry that was damaged on its way to a refit will be out of action for at least two more months. The Sandbanks ferry was badly damaged last month while being towed to Falmouth, Cornwall, for planned maintenance from its base in Poole. The operator said repairs were...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Help prevent frozen water lines during low temperatures
As residents and crews all around Northwest Arkansas are preparing for the drastic drop in temperature Thursday, Dec. 22 that will bring an arctic blast, the City of Fayetteville is offering guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
BBC
Uist ferry taken out of service due to corroded steel
A CalMac ferry has been removed from service following the discovery of a section of corroded steel. The MV Lord of the Isles serves the route between Mallaig in the Highlands and Lochboisdale in South Uist. The ship was taken out of service on Thursday after what CalMac described as...
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
How To Fix A Leaky Pipe Without Replacing It, According To A Plumbing Expert
Leaks are annoying -- and expensive. If you have a leaky pipe and want to skip the plastic bucket, here are the best quick fixes, according to a plumbing expert
BBC
Cost of living: More than 5,500 applications for Derry heating fund
Derry City and Strabane District Council received more than of 5,500 applications for its emergency heating hardship fund. The £258,000 support scheme was only designed to help 2,405 households "in emergency situations" in the district. The council said 1,600 eligible referrals had been confirmed as of Wednesday and payments...
BBC
Bus service set to end after council funding cut
A bus service between two Leicestershire towns could be scrapped after funding was pulled. Roberts Coaches announced it would halt the 159 between Coalville and Hinckley from 25 February after Leicestershire County Council said it could no longer afford to subsidise the route. The Conservative-run authority said the service cost...
thededicatedhouse.com
Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions
Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
