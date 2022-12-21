ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

'It was kind of a stressful situation': Holiday travel continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holiday travel chaos continues. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights and delayed even more. Traveler Christina Sanmiguel-Titman was stranded at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport for hours waiting on her flight. “It was kind of a stressful situation,” Christina Sanmiguel-Titman traveling South Carolina to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day

POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
POOLER, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

25-year-old inmate in Effingham County Jail dies

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 25-year-old inmate in the Effingham County Jail died Thursday morning. Nathaniel Rought died of natural causes around 9:45 that morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Police say there’s no evidence of foul play. ECSO continues to investigate the death. No further details were released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

