WJCL
'It was kind of a stressful situation': Holiday travel continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holiday travel chaos continues. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights and delayed even more. Traveler Christina Sanmiguel-Titman was stranded at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport for hours waiting on her flight. “It was kind of a stressful situation,” Christina Sanmiguel-Titman traveling South Carolina to...
WJCL
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day
POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
wtoc.com
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more. But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week. “What’s going on right now...the boilers went...
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
WJCL
UPDATE: All lanes of Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk reopened after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — North and South Ogeechee Road was closed between Cottonvale and Elk Road due to a crash according to the Chatham County police. The road has now reopened. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of this crash.
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
WJCL
Missing in Port Wentworth: Police searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage girl. The Port Wentworth Police Department reported Thursday evening that Love Thomas, 14, was reported missing. Wind Chill Advisory: Cold blast to send feels-like temps around Savannah plummeting to...
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
wtoc.com
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
25-year-old inmate in Effingham County Jail dies
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 25-year-old inmate in the Effingham County Jail died Thursday morning. Nathaniel Rought died of natural causes around 9:45 that morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Police say there’s no evidence of foul play. ECSO continues to investigate the death. No further details were released.
