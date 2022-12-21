Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Eleven Warriors
A Panda is Now an Enemy of Buckeye Nation, the Peach Bowl Could Be an All-Time Classic and C.J. Stroud Needs to Be Tough Against UGA
Welcome to the Monday Skull Session. Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan has won 300 duals in his career, including many with the Buckeyes. Don't forget the national championship in 2014-15, either. Over the weekend, Ryan took the time to thank some of his assistant coaches who helped him achieve the big three-hundo.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Wide Receiver Signees Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers, Carnell Tate And Bryson Rodgers “Are Gonna Be Really Good Players For Us”
Ryan Day fielded a question about Brandon Inniss. It’s hard to lead any discussion about the talent Ohio State signed Wednesday without first mentioning the crown jewel of the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, the lone five-star of the bunch who many consider the top wide receiver in the nation.
Eleven Warriors
Cade Stover Will "Never Admit" The Extent to Which Injuries Hampered His Performance Against Michigan
Cade Stover came up small in the biggest game of the year. The Buckeye captain and starting tight end has been maligned for his performance against Michigan since the end of the regular season, and the criticism isn’t unfounded. In terms of Pro Football Focus grade, Stover had his worst game of the year in Ohio State’s 45-23 rivalry loss on Nov. 26. Despite holding a season grade of 69.4, PFF graded out Stover’s performance against the Wolverines at a 49.
Eleven Warriors
The Top 12 Catches That Made Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State’s First-Ever Unanimous All-American Wide Receiver
Earlier this month, Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first unanimous All-American wide receiver in Ohio State history. If you watched Harrison play during the regular season, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. While it’s striking that none of the many great wide receivers to come through Ohio State before...
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Wide Receiver Joshisa Trader Puts Ohio State in His Top Five, Four-star 2025 Tight End Ethan Barbour Picks Up an OSU Offer
Happy Monday. I hope all of your holidays went well and your plans for New Year’s are shaping up nicely. There’s a decent chance you all had a better holiday than I did, as my Friday consisted of me slipping in the middle of a winter storm in Illinois, breaking my ankle in two places while also fracturing my fibula, requiring me to have surgery on Christmas Eve.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State and Georgia Battled on the Recruiting Trail for Some of Each Other’s Biggest Stars
Even though Ohio State and Georgia haven’t played each other in football in 30 years, Ryan Day and Kirby Smart are familiar with many of each other’s players. That’s because they both attempted to recruit – and in some cases came close to landing – many of the players who will be suiting up for the opposite team when the Buckeyes and Bulldogs meet for just the second time ever in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Three-Star Running Back Willtrell Hartson Commits to Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On
Even though Ohio State didn’t sign a running back on Wednesday, the Buckeyes will still have a running back in their recruiting class of 2023. Willtrell Hartson, a three-star running back from Massillon, Ohio, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Saturday as a preferred walk-on. Hartson chose to...
