Read full article on original website
Related
KCPD found stolen handgun next to 14-year-old shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —A man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Darrell E. Thompson, 18, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
Jury: Man illegally in the U.S. found guilty of murder in Kansas
KANSAS CITY — Two Mexican nationals have been convicted in federal court of kidnapping and murder. Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez (also known as “Jonathan Vravo,” and “Shadow”), 27, and Juan D. Osorio (also known as “Spexx”), 28, both of whom are citizens of Mexico residing in Kansas City were found guilty this month, of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. Osorio was also found guilty of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney.
Video shows KC murder suspect, victim arguing before gunshots
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Dec. 14, fatal shooting of Curtis Henderson in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Francisco J. Enriquez, 51, faces Murder 2nd Degree, two Unlawful...
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Deputies rescue 30 dogs from rural home near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged animal cruelty. Just after 3p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill, according to a media release. A Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property.
Liberty Bowl pits Kansas vs Arkansas for 1st time since 1906
The Kansas Jayhawks see a bright future thanks to a quick turnaround under coach Lance Leipold. And the Arkansas Razorbacks go into Wednesday's Liberty Bowl hoping quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders can provide enough offense to make up for a roster thinned by opt-outs and transfer portal departures. Kansas and Arkansas come in with identical 6-6 records in the first meeting between these neighbors since 1906. A winning season is on the line.
K-State names Mansfield new volleyball coach
MANHATTAN – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, has been named the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State, Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced today. Mansfield, who has spent the past five seasons...
Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't be in the race for a first-round bye in the AFC without Patrick Mahomes, who is charting a course toward a second MVP, along with three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and a host of other big-name stars. Nor would...
Once Christmas is over, what happens to the tree?
MANHATTAN — Christmas trees bring Christmas glee, but they can bring even more than that once the holiday season is past, said Kansas State University forester Charlie Barden. “An old Christmas tree can be used to benefit birds, fish and the landscape by placing it in a corner of...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0