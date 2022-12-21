ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
agupdate.com

Ressler Angus Ranch works to raise ready, reliable Angus cattle

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. – Owned and operated by Ryan and Meghan Ressler, along with their four children, Reid, Lane, Lola and Kimmie, the Ressler family’s livelihood consists of raising durable and functional registered Black Angus cattle in eastern North Dakota. The Resslers originally set out as commercial ranchers influenced...
COOPERSTOWN, ND
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
MedicalXpress

One-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks could prolong your life, says study

In good news for those who don't like playing sport or going to the gym, new research finds just three to four one-minute bursts of huffing and puffing during daily tasks is associated with large reductions in the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease. Published in Nature Medicine...
beefmagazine.com

Cold weather nutrition for beef cows

This year, Dana Zook believes Santa may be sending winter weather from the North Pole so he will feel right at home while he makes his Christmas deliveries. Cattle producers know that cold temperatures mean extra supplement and hay may be needed. But how much extra feed are we talking about?
agupdate.com

Time to evaluate windbreaks for 2023 and beyond

Severe weather in 2022 damaged many windbreaks, trees, and man-made structures that cattle need during the winter. Farmers and ranchers may want to drive out into lots or pastures on an ATV or ride a horse to see if their windbreaks are protecting the cattle as well as in the past.
GRAND FORKS, ND
sippycupmom.com

IS HONEY HEALTHIER THAN SUGAR?

That honey is supposed to be healthier than sugar is a widespread assumption. After all, honey is considered the more natural product. As is natural, winning Hellspin Casino. Find out what is actually true about this claim here. Is honey healthier than sugar? This question is asked by many people...
agupdate.com

Sunflower market slows ahead of holiday season

Like most other commodity markets, the sunflower market was slowing down as the Christmas and New Year holiday season approached. “Nearby high-oleic prices were unchanged to up 40 cents with NuSun unchanged at the crush plants this week. 2023 new crop was unchanged,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Dec. 19 National Sunflower Association newsletter. “NuSun cash is $26.25-$26.35 and $25.85 Act of God (AOG). High-oleics are $27.35-$27.50 cash and $26.85-$27.00 AOG.”
agupdate.com

Canola market remains in a tight trading range

Canola prices remained in a relatively tight trading range during early to mid-December, following the lead of soybean oil and European rapeseed. Canola dropped along with soybean oil after the EPA announcement of biofuel volumes, but then gained back all the losses after Statistics Canada reported a smaller canola crop than expected. Since then, canola has trended back to its traditional value relative to soybeans.
beefmagazine.com

Every calf needs colostrum

Dairies using beef sires for breeding has created a robust dairy-beef wet calf market. Just how well are these wet calves handling transport, commingling and their new feeding facility? Those that receive adequate passive transfer of colostrum are more likely to survive and thrive. The USDA National Animal Health Monitoring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy