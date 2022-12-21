Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Ressler Angus Ranch works to raise ready, reliable Angus cattle
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. – Owned and operated by Ryan and Meghan Ressler, along with their four children, Reid, Lane, Lola and Kimmie, the Ressler family’s livelihood consists of raising durable and functional registered Black Angus cattle in eastern North Dakota. The Resslers originally set out as commercial ranchers influenced...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
The Y Chromosome Is Going To Disappear, Scientists Say
"The human Y is in the very last stages of degeneration, and the big question is how long till it, too, gets lost," expert Jenny Graves told Newsweek.
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In California
According to a recent publication in Organic Letters, chemists are one step closer to developing a handheld device that can detect THC on someone's breath after smoking marijuana. The device will function similarly to an alcohol Breathalyzer. [i]
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
MedicalXpress
One-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks could prolong your life, says study
In good news for those who don't like playing sport or going to the gym, new research finds just three to four one-minute bursts of huffing and puffing during daily tasks is associated with large reductions in the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease. Published in Nature Medicine...
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
beefmagazine.com
Cold weather nutrition for beef cows
This year, Dana Zook believes Santa may be sending winter weather from the North Pole so he will feel right at home while he makes his Christmas deliveries. Cattle producers know that cold temperatures mean extra supplement and hay may be needed. But how much extra feed are we talking about?
agupdate.com
Time to evaluate windbreaks for 2023 and beyond
Severe weather in 2022 damaged many windbreaks, trees, and man-made structures that cattle need during the winter. Farmers and ranchers may want to drive out into lots or pastures on an ATV or ride a horse to see if their windbreaks are protecting the cattle as well as in the past.
swineweb.com
UConn Collaborates With USDA To Develop African Swine Fever Vaccine Candidate Licensed by Zoetis
One of the world’s largest animal health companies non-exclusively licensed the USDA and UConn’s jointly owned vaccine candidate for African swine fever, a lethal disease in pigs. African swine fever (ASF), a virus that rapidly infects domestic and wild pigs, can decimate pork-producing economies. In one year, the...
sippycupmom.com
IS HONEY HEALTHIER THAN SUGAR?
That honey is supposed to be healthier than sugar is a widespread assumption. After all, honey is considered the more natural product. As is natural, winning Hellspin Casino. Find out what is actually true about this claim here. Is honey healthier than sugar? This question is asked by many people...
agupdate.com
Sunflower market slows ahead of holiday season
Like most other commodity markets, the sunflower market was slowing down as the Christmas and New Year holiday season approached. “Nearby high-oleic prices were unchanged to up 40 cents with NuSun unchanged at the crush plants this week. 2023 new crop was unchanged,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Dec. 19 National Sunflower Association newsletter. “NuSun cash is $26.25-$26.35 and $25.85 Act of God (AOG). High-oleics are $27.35-$27.50 cash and $26.85-$27.00 AOG.”
agupdate.com
Canola market remains in a tight trading range
Canola prices remained in a relatively tight trading range during early to mid-December, following the lead of soybean oil and European rapeseed. Canola dropped along with soybean oil after the EPA announcement of biofuel volumes, but then gained back all the losses after Statistics Canada reported a smaller canola crop than expected. Since then, canola has trended back to its traditional value relative to soybeans.
beefmagazine.com
Every calf needs colostrum
Dairies using beef sires for breeding has created a robust dairy-beef wet calf market. Just how well are these wet calves handling transport, commingling and their new feeding facility? Those that receive adequate passive transfer of colostrum are more likely to survive and thrive. The USDA National Animal Health Monitoring...
MedicalXpress
Females on average perform better than males on a 'theory of mind' test across 57 countries
Females, on average, are better than males at putting themselves in others' shoes and imagining what the other person is thinking or feeling, suggests a new study of over 300,000 people in 57 countries. Researchers found that females, on average, score higher than males on the widely used "Reading the...
