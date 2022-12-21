Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Machine shop wants to move into Mechanic Street site
MARLBOROUGH – The site of a former moving company at 269 Mechanic St. may soon become a machine shop. Attorney Brian Falk, acting on behalf of the applicant Action Precision Machining, presented a request for a special permit before the City Council on Dec. 19. Action Precision Machining has...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’
HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
communityadvocate.com
Residential fire displaces Southborough family
SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
communityadvocate.com
Marijuana courier one step closer to coming to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A marijuana courier hopes to open this spring. During the Dec. 20 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve Town Manager Kevin Mizikar to sign a Host Community Agreement with Finest Trees LLC. The host community agreement for the business will outline the rules and...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough stormwater user fee could be on tap for residents
WESTBOROUGH – A new user fee could be flowing to the town’s residents and businesses. During the Select Board’s Dec. 13 meeting, Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant presented to the board why a stormwater user fee is needed. Payant said the costs to repair and...
communityadvocate.com
Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town
SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
communityadvocate.com
Alfred H. Giancola, 88, of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, Fla.
– Alfred “Fred” H. Giancola, 88 of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, FL died at his home in Marlborough on Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Ignacio and Odil (Brazeau) Giancola. Fred graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ’52 and was inducted into Marlborough High Sports Hall of Fame. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Business from Newbury Junior College.
communityadvocate.com
Patricia M. Vorce, 77, of Hudson
– Patricia Marie (Collum) Vorce, 77, of Hudson, MA, went with the angels on Christmas morning of 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born in Somerville, MA, on May 7, 1945, one of 2 children and the only daughter of the late David J. Collum and Irene F. (Smith) Kelley. She was raised in Somerville and Natick and graduated from Marian High School in Framingham. She has been a Hudson resident since 1963. Patricia worked as a nurse at Waltham Weston Hospital for many years before eventually retiring. She was a long time parishioner of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson.
communityadvocate.com
Larry LeBlanc, 69, of Shrewsbury
– Larry LeBlanc, 69 years old, of Shrewsbury, passed away at his home on December 22, 2022, with family by his side. Larry was born on July 26, 1953, in Boston to Marjorie (O’Kane) LeBlanc and Lawrence LeBlanc. Larry died after a tenacious battle against bladder cancer, and although...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough event creates gift kits for teenagers
MARLBOROUGH – It may not have looked like Santa’s workshop, but for a few hours two rooms near the bowling alleys at Apex Entertainment Center were filled with the holiday spirit. On Nov. 30, members of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Kits for Kids for the...
communityadvocate.com
Anthony J. Tomaiolo, 78, former longtime resident of Shrewsbury
Millbury – Anthony “Tony” J. Tomaiolo, 78, of Millbury, a former longtime Shrewsbury resident, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 with his adoring family and loved ones by his side. Tony was born in Worcester on March 19, 1944 a son of Nancy ‘Tina’ Gorman and the late...
communityadvocate.com
Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis
– Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis, passed away on December 23, 2022, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Rose Aspesi. Gloria graduated from Peters High School in Southborough and received both her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education degrees from Framingham State University. For 39 years she served the Town of Framingham as an educator and administrator before retiring in 1997 after 21 years as Principal of Juniper Hill Elementary School. Gloria was recognized by the Massachusetts School Psychologists Association and the town of Framingham as Principal of the Year, and was a member of many educationally-focused honor societies including: Pi Lambda Theta, Alpha Upsilon Alpha, Phi Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma. Most important to her was serving as a role model for students, faculty, members of the community and to her nephews and niece.
communityadvocate.com
Frances W. Denzel, 88, of Marlborough
– Frances Wells Denzel, 88 of Marlborough, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Fran was born on May 27, 1934, in Boston, MA, to the late Francis and Norma (Conway) Wells Johnson. Fran attended the Immaculate Conception School, St Michael’s Academy, and graduated from Emmanuel College in 1956 earning her Bachelor’s Degree in English.
communityadvocate.com
Manuel R. Chaves, 76, of Hudson
– Manuel R. “Pombinhas” Chaves, 76, long time resident of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester, MA. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Aldina B. (Frias) Chaves; his son, Antonio Chaves of Hudson, MA and his...
communityadvocate.com
Judith Mauchan, 77, of Marlborough
– Judith “Judy” Anne Mauchan, 77 of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Chelsea, MA, the daughter of the late William M. and Bernice (Falta) Hurley. She graduated from Chelsea High School. While in Chelsea she...
communityadvocate.com
Paul Nardizzi headlines New Years’ Eve comedy show at Apex
MARLBOROUGH – The hysterical Paul Nardizzi will say goodbye to 2023 with laughter. Nardizzi will headline a New Year’s Eve comedy show on Dec. 31 at Apex Entertainment. Nardizzi has had multiple appearances on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central and Fox Sports’ “The Best Damn Sports Show Period.”
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
VIDEO: Bobcat caught on camera in Hatfield
A bobcat was caught on camera in a Hatfield resident's yard Monday.
communityadvocate.com
Deborah A. Wheeler, 61, of Marlborough
– Deborah A. (Horning) Wheeler , 61, of Marlborough died Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born in Natick, the daughter of the late John Horning and Marjorie (Sjulander) Horning/Smith and was raised in Marlborough where she was a graduate of Marlborough High School class of 1979. She was employed...
Guns found inside bag dumped in woods after crash on Main Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke police are investigating after six firearms were found during a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Holyoke.
