– Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis, passed away on December 23, 2022, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Rose Aspesi. Gloria graduated from Peters High School in Southborough and received both her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education degrees from Framingham State University. For 39 years she served the Town of Framingham as an educator and administrator before retiring in 1997 after 21 years as Principal of Juniper Hill Elementary School. Gloria was recognized by the Massachusetts School Psychologists Association and the town of Framingham as Principal of the Year, and was a member of many educationally-focused honor societies including: Pi Lambda Theta, Alpha Upsilon Alpha, Phi Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma. Most important to her was serving as a role model for students, faculty, members of the community and to her nephews and niece.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO