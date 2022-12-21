Read full article on original website
Frankfort Hot Dogs Are Indiana Kitchen Classic Champions
Frankfort defeated North Montgomery 53-34 to gain the title of The Indiana Kitchen Classic Tournament Champions. December 22, In Case Arena. Scoring For Frankfort was Jayce Strode with 22 points, Kye Kirby 10, Quentcy Perry 9, Kris Russell 8, Doug Wood 3, and Cayden Jarmen adding 1 to round out the scoring for the Hotdogs.
Dr. Carl W. Bollman
Dr. Carl W. Bollman 99 of Frankfort, Indiana passed away on December 26, 2022. He was born in Nappanee, Indiana July 2, 1923, to George and Mabel (Johnson) Bollman. He grew up in the area of Wakarusa, India. na and graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1941. In 1942, he...
Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday
An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
Barbara Jane Davies
Barbara Jane Davies, 80, of Frankfort, died December 25, 2022 at Mulberry Health. She was born March 24, 1942 in Lafayette, Ind. to Joe W. & Jane (Fenn) Imel. Her first marriage and the father of her children was Thomas J. Lawler. She later married Maurice “Maurie” Davies on June 8, 1996 and he survives.
Clinton Central Holiday Tourney On Hoosierlandtv Tuesday And Wednesday
If you can’t be at Clinton Central for the Holiday Tourney Tuesday you can watch it all day long with Don Stock and Karl Kercheval bringing you play by play on hoosierlandtv . Game one is Clinton Prairie and Clinton Central beginning at 10 am. Other teams in the...
Clinton County Resident Turns 110 Years Old Today
We would like to wish Mary Ransopher a very happy 110th birthday today. Mary is a resident of Wesley Manor. We had the pleasure of visiting with her during the Tour Of The Trees Wednesday evening Mary was sitting in the hall waiting for the community to come by viewing all the beautiful trees. She told us she remembers Vern Kaspar on wilo radio very well.
Bryan Gene Smith
On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Bryan Gene Smith, loving husband and father of eight, passed away at age fifty-one. Bryan was born to Helen (Blanton) and Larry Smith on December 13, 1971 in Frankfort, Indiana. He was one of four children. Upon graduating high school Bryan went on to serve...
Maria Carmen Reveles-Morales
Maria Carmen Reveles-Morales, 76, of Flora, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born July 16, 1946, in Dolores Hidalgo GTO, Mexico to Dario Reveles and Maria Solidad Garcia. On July 10, 1964, she married Meliano Morales-Sandoval at the church, Virgen de Dolores. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2022. They moved to Flora in 1971 with 3 children and had one more child. Carmen worked in many agricultural fields for several years until approximately 1975 when she became a homemaker and caregiver.
