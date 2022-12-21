Read full article on original website
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26...
