ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO