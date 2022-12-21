ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KFVS12

Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

KYTC crews treating, plowing roadways

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a small break from the snow storm that hit the Heartland late last week, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews are back out on roadways early Monday morning, December 26. KYTC said crews started spot-treating bridges, overpasses and other potential trouble spots around 3 a.m.
KENTUCKY STATE

