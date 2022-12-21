ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
Minnesota weather: Cold on Christmas Day with possible snow

(FOX 9) - Christmas Day will be a cold winter wonderland with chances of accumulating snow in southwestern and central Minnesota. The entire state is under a wind chill advisory on Sunday, with the feels like temperatures staying around -25 to -35 degrees but still warmer compared to Saturday. Frostbite can happen on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, so be mindful and bundle up when outdoors.
Winter storm summary for NE Minnesota on December 21-24

Image: The Bay of Grand Marais had the strongest wind from this winter storm, with 74 mph reported - WDIO News. A powerful, cross-country winter storm originated in the Pacific Northwest on December 20, 2022, bringing up to two feet of snow to the Cascades. As the storm tracked east, it brought high snowfall accumulations, bitter cold temperatures, and power outages along with it.
A ‘ground blizzard’ is ahead for Minnesota — here’s what that means

Despite snowfall not being in our immediate forecast, blizzard conditions can be expected throughout Minnesota. As of Thursday night, many highways in southwest Minnesota were closed because of blowing snow leading to low visibility. The snow that did fall earlier in the week was light and fluffy. Now, with high wind speeds expected, “ground blizzard” conditions can be expected.
Warmer temperatures and a break from the extreme cold forecast next week

Forecast high temperatures for noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 12Z ECMWF weather model.Photo byPivotal Weather. While this dangerous cold will be in place for at least the next couple of days, looking ahead to next week we will finally see some relief from this extreme cold. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures look to return back to around normal for this time of year with above average temperatures forecast by the middle of next week when we look to replace these -20 to -40 degree wind chills with a couple of days with temperatures at or above freezing through about Wednesday through Friday.
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER

YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
Minnesota weather: 'Life-threatening' conditions, emergency declared

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Blizzard-like conditions continue Friday, which could make travel difficult or impossible across much of southern Minnesota and beyond. Friday: It'll be bright and frigid, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This will lead to severe blowing snow across the region. A high of 2 below and windchill around 25 below.
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
Minnesotans find winter escapes from arctic air

St. Paul, Minn. -- Minnesotans aren't letting the bitter blast of arctic air keep them from having a good time, finding local places to stay warm and have fun.Several families shed coats and hats for a slice of the tropics inside Como Park Zoo and Conservatory on Friday, where staff say this week has been busier than usual amid sub-zero temperatures that gave Minnesota its coldest December days in years.Lauren Miller, who lives in the neighborhood, said she's hunkered down at home for the past few days, but wanted to do something."It literally sounded just nice and warm," Miller said. "It's...
