fox9.com
Quiet after the storm: All ‘No Travel’ advisories lifted throughout Minnesota
(FOX 9) - After a winter storm leading up to the Christmas holiday that saw much of the state under blizzard warnings, the precipitation has finally cleared and a cold calm has set in - allowing all remaining ‘No Travel’ advisories from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to be cleared.
myklgr.com
No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota
MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold on Christmas Day with possible snow
(FOX 9) - Christmas Day will be a cold winter wonderland with chances of accumulating snow in southwestern and central Minnesota. The entire state is under a wind chill advisory on Sunday, with the feels like temperatures staying around -25 to -35 degrees but still warmer compared to Saturday. Frostbite can happen on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, so be mindful and bundle up when outdoors.
Snowy Christmas Day in Minnesota: Where and how much?
Snow will spread into Minnesota from the Dakotas on Christmas Day and deliver a plowable snowfall for parts of the state, with the bulk of the flakes flying during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. "Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern MN this afternoon and evening....
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind. chills near 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
boreal.org
Winter storm summary for NE Minnesota on December 21-24
Image: The Bay of Grand Marais had the strongest wind from this winter storm, with 74 mph reported - WDIO News. A powerful, cross-country winter storm originated in the Pacific Northwest on December 20, 2022, bringing up to two feet of snow to the Cascades. As the storm tracked east, it brought high snowfall accumulations, bitter cold temperatures, and power outages along with it.
boreal.org
A ‘ground blizzard’ is ahead for Minnesota — here’s what that means
Despite snowfall not being in our immediate forecast, blizzard conditions can be expected throughout Minnesota. As of Thursday night, many highways in southwest Minnesota were closed because of blowing snow leading to low visibility. The snow that did fall earlier in the week was light and fluffy. Now, with high wind speeds expected, “ground blizzard” conditions can be expected.
Warmer temperatures and a break from the extreme cold forecast next week
Forecast high temperatures for noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 12Z ECMWF weather model.Photo byPivotal Weather. While this dangerous cold will be in place for at least the next couple of days, looking ahead to next week we will finally see some relief from this extreme cold. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures look to return back to around normal for this time of year with above average temperatures forecast by the middle of next week when we look to replace these -20 to -40 degree wind chills with a couple of days with temperatures at or above freezing through about Wednesday through Friday.
kduz.com
Holiday Storm Causing Road Closures/Travel Advisories/Canceled Flights
Two hundred million Americans are under some kind of weather watch, warning or advisory…as a line of storms that includes everything from rain to blizzard conditions is sweeping across a big swath of the country, ahead of what’s forecast to be the coldest Christmas in years. The Minnesota...
kscj.com
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER
YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: 'Life-threatening' conditions, emergency declared
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Blizzard-like conditions continue Friday, which could make travel difficult or impossible across much of southern Minnesota and beyond. Friday: It'll be bright and frigid, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This will lead to severe blowing snow across the region. A high of 2 below and windchill around 25 below.
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
voiceofalexandria.com
MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
WCCO News Talk 830
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
Minnesotans find winter escapes from arctic air
St. Paul, Minn. -- Minnesotans aren't letting the bitter blast of arctic air keep them from having a good time, finding local places to stay warm and have fun.Several families shed coats and hats for a slice of the tropics inside Como Park Zoo and Conservatory on Friday, where staff say this week has been busier than usual amid sub-zero temperatures that gave Minnesota its coldest December days in years.Lauren Miller, who lives in the neighborhood, said she's hunkered down at home for the past few days, but wanted to do something."It literally sounded just nice and warm," Miller said. "It's...
