Mary didn’t know what to get her father for Christmas. She knew what he wanted but what he wanted was not something she could give him. When she asked him on the phone the week before, he had launched into a long, angry rant about their old church up on the hill. Her father could see the small clapboard building, with its peeling paint and reeling steeple, from his nursing-home window. The whole structure looked like it could fall down at any moment. “Old Willard,” as he was known to everyone in Centerville, was obsessed with the idea of restoring the building to its “former glory” as he put it.

