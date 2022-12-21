ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
kbia.org

Charlotte Wolpers Craig: “Southeast Missouri has long been a tremendously underserved area in terms of rescues for animals."

Charlotte Wolpers Craig spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at the Margaret Harwell Art Museum in Poplar Bluff in July. She spoke about growing up in the area and one of her lifelong passions – helping animals. She helped found the Animal Welfare Alliance of Southeast Missouri, which opened a no-kill shelter earlier this year.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jackson man hurt in crash in High Ridge

A Jackson man was injured Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle accident at highways PP and 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2 p.m., Donald Griffin, 21 of Eureka was driving a westbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and began to slide, striking the sides of two southbound vehicles – a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Rodney D. Workman, 73, of Jackson and a 2021 Ram 1500 driven by Mason J. Donald, 43, of St. Louis, the report said.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri

Thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, hundreds of Missourians can look forward to having some marijuana-related crimes automatically erased from their records. Advocates for expungement, including some Republicans in the state legislature, want that automatic process to be expanded to other misdemeanors and felonies. They are pushing for so-called clean-slate legislation to […] The post Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
KFVS12

3 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two woman and a man were arrested in Scott City on Christmas in connection with a drug investigation. Amanda Birdwell, Taylor Pierce and Amanda Leimbach were arrested on first degree drug trafficking charges. Birdwell and Pierce are also facing possession of a controlled substance charges.
SCOTT CITY, MO
Kait 8

Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville. They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North...
NEELYVILLE, MO
KYTV

SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Hayti man was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County. Stanley Smith, 66, of Hayti was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra when he ran off road, struck a cable barrier and the vehicle was disabled in the road. It happened Dec. 22 about 6:50 p.m.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-55 in Pemiscot Co.

Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO

