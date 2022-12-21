Read full article on original website
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Trees damaged by the blizzard? Here are 5 cleanup tips
Last weeks’ blizzard conditions with high winds and heavy snowfall (nearly 4 feet in some places) have left some people with branches and trees strewn across their snow-covered lawns – here’s what to do. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has five tips for property owners dealing...
Warm-up coming, but it won’t be a dry one; Look at Pacific Ocean packed with storms
We are now going into a major weather pattern change. The warmth will be brought by several storm systems where Michigan should be on the warm side of the storms. Look at the Pacific Ocean. This current satellite animation shows us clearly there are numerous storms stretched across the Pacific. I count six individual storm systems in this satellite sector.
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 122422
Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, noon, 122422. Travel...
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
Photos: Frozen Lake Michigan lighthouse is breathtakingly beautiful (especially from your cozy couch)
ST. JOSEPH, MI - The Christmas week blizzard is finished and we’re looking at a big warm-up this week. That means, now’s your chance to take in Michigan’s winter beauty before it’s gone. You could bundle up and go out to see the frozen winter wonderland...
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
Blizzard 2022 Latest Reports and Conditions
Reports of conditions continue to roll in, with many meeting the blizzard criteria. Our impacts across West Michigan can be seen in the form of strong wind, reduced visibility and snowfall.
Canada goose freed from frozen sand along Lake Michigan
Personnel from multiple departments worked together to free a goose from frozen sand along Lake Michigan. Conservation officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were called to the lakeshore after the Canada goose was found frozen in wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, which is located within a 15,349-acre national park of the same name with miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
This large-scale blizzard will be a rare storm for Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As Michigan preps for the major winter storm packing blizzard conditions and high winds that’s expected to start rolling into our area later today, the National Weather Service is alerting residents that a storm like this is actually rare for our region. Sure, Michiganders are...
Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan
Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
13 Weather 9 PM Update: Roads Close From Blizzard Conditions!
We are continuing to watch Blizzard conditions in West Michigan as roads continue to close. Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk Montgomery have the latest!
A remote part of Michigan is home to one of the country’s top-rated ski resorts
MOHAWK, MI - Colorado, Utah, Idaho... Michigan. Yes, Michigan has a ski resort ranked right up there and even higher than some of the top resorts you’d find in some of the most visited ski areas in North America. USA Today came out with its list of the 10...
Blizzard Warning: 2 feet of snow expected in parts of Michigan, just in time for Christmas travel
All of Michigan is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night into Saturday. But Meteorologist Brian Meade, with National Weather Service-Grand Rapids, says some parts of the state will be hit harder than others.
