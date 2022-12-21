ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 122422

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, noon, 122422. Travel...
MICHIGAN STATE
jack1065.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Tracking power outages during winter storm

Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Canada goose freed from frozen sand along Lake Michigan

Personnel from multiple departments worked together to free a goose from frozen sand along Lake Michigan. Conservation officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were called to the lakeshore after the Canada goose was found frozen in wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, which is located within a 15,349-acre national park of the same name with miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
INDIANA STATE
99.1 WFMK

Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan

Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

