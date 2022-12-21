Wednesday has a lingering shower and Christmas Eve will be a cold one

It looks like it will be a cold Christmas for Central Florida residents.

Wednesday’s weather forecast is a quiet one, with a lingering shower for the area.

Thursday will feature warmer temperatures before Friday, where temps are expected to drop.

Wednesday’s weather should hover around 70 degrees under cloudy skies, with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 58 degrees.

For Christmas Eve, there’s a high of 49 degrees with a low of 31 degrees.