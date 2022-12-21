Wednesday has a lingering shower and Christmas Eve will be a cold one
It looks like it will be a cold Christmas for Central Florida residents.
Wednesday’s weather forecast is a quiet one, with a lingering shower for the area.
Thursday will feature warmer temperatures before Friday, where temps are expected to drop.
Wednesday’s weather should hover around 70 degrees under cloudy skies, with a high of 71 degrees and a low of 58 degrees.
For Christmas Eve, there’s a high of 49 degrees with a low of 31 degrees.
