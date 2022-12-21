Police say teen ‘critical’ after overnight Orlando shooting: report

Police lights by night generic web stock Getty Images/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando police say a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

The call for the shooting came just before 1:30 a.m. near Long Road, which is west of North Orange Blossom Trail and south of Clarcona Ocoee Road in the Rosemont neighborhood, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando .

The station reported the teen was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

