UN agency probes origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the...
North Korean drones enter South Korean airspace

South Korean officials said five North Korean drones crossed the border into the country's airspace on Monday. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the drones.
