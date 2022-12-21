Wagner Boss Undercuts Putin, Calls for Zelensky Tete-a-Tete in Bakhmut—ISW

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the mercenary outfit the Wagner Group , sought to undermine the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, according to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The United States think tank said Tuesday that Prigozin, a close ally of Putin, further undermined him—possibly inadvertently—by attempting to boost his standing against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 's visit to Bakhmut.

Zelensky made a surprise visit on Tuesday to the town, located in Ukraine's eastern Donbas. It is one of the most intense spots of fighting in the war, and Russian forces fighting in the region are being led by members of Prigozhin's notorious mercenary unit.

Zelensky said Tuesday that Bakhmut was the " hottest spot on the entire frontline ."

The ISW noted that Prigozhin published a series of videos claiming he arrived at the frontlines near Bakhmut to speak to Zelensky regarding the control of territories in the area.

Given that Prigozhin does not hold any official position in Russia, his "offers" to negotiate with the Ukrainian president "are neither serious nor authoritative," the think tank said, adding that he does, however, continue to pose as a prominent political and military figure in Russia.

"Such farcical comments are likely a response to Zelensky's repeated offers to negotiate directly with Putin after Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine," the ISW said.

"Prigozhin's purported appearance on the frontline further weakens Putin's presentation of himself as a wartime leader, since Putin has not even visited Russian-occupied territories, let alone gone anywhere near the front lines."

Since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, he has made few visits to military units within Russia.

The ISW said that while Prigozhin did not directly criticize Putin for his inability to directly address Zelensky or arrive on the frontlines, his and Zelensky's visits "threaten to make Putin's posing as a wartime commander in chief humiliating rather than effective."

Analysts and think tanks have assessed that Prigozhin has ulterior motives in pouring troops into the war, while ISW experts have previously assessed that his Wagner Group could "pose a threat to Putin's rule ."

Ivan Klyszcz, a research fellow for the International Centre for Defence and Security, previously told Newsweek it is possible Prigozhin could stand up to Putin.

"Probably he will aim to extend his influence in federal politics. In this sense, Putin will be obliged to accommodate him. Otherwise, Putin risks alienating a powerful ally that could indeed turn against him or at least stop cooperating," Klyszcz said last month.

Newsweek reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment.

