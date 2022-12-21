Project Drive Safer: Driving safely in winter storms

As we wait for the roads to be covered with snow, Daniel Johnson, a tow truck operator with Jay’s Towing, is expecting an increase in calls during this holiday weekend.

From spin-outs, to cars in ditches and crashes, Daniel said during winter weather he sees it all including other drivers not taking it slow for conditions.

"People driving recklessly because of the snow, they’re not used to it anymore so they think they can keep driving like they’re in the summertime," said Daniel.

So what can you do to make sure you are safe when traveling, well it starts off with what to do before you hit the roadways.

You want to first check your vehicle. You should make sure your battery has enough power before the temperatures drop, have good tire pressure, and switch over to winter tires. If you have all-season tires, make sure there is enough tread depth. Always double-check your windshield wipers and make sure there is at least a half tank of gas in your vehicle.

Daniel said drivers should also pack an emergency kit, and have snacks and water in their vehicle along with warm clothes and a blanket. He said during the storm, it will take longer for tow truck operators to get to drivers stuck on the road.

"It’s going to take longer, you know, we got to drive careful too," said Daniel.

If you must travel, AAA suggests reducing your speed, accelerating and decelerating slowly, and never using cruise control. You should be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses, increase your following distance and let others know about your route and estimated time of arrival. Drivers should also stay at least 200 feet from plow trucks.

Daniel said another important reminder is to give space for emergency responders and tow truck operators to do their job, it's the law. If you see those flashing lights, safely move over a lane to provide space or reduce your speeds.

"You know we are trying to get home. We’re trying to get other people home. That’s why we do what we do...just drive safe and slow down," said Daniel.

Here are other tips from the National Weather Service.

If your car gets stuck during a storm: