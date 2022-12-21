Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): 2 new projects with massive potential returns
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are two cryptocurrency projects with the potential to deliver massive returns for investors. ORBN is currently in the third phase of its presale, with analyst projections of a 6000% return by the end of the presale. ORBN is revolutionizing venture capital and crowdfunding, making them accessible to the masses. Trust Wallet Token is a decentralized finance platform offering a non-custodial wallet that provides access to various blockchains.
cryptonewsz.com
London is the next station for the internationally overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE, on 4-5 October 2022, with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital, and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit.
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Global officially launches MEXC Mastercard to support global payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH) continues consolidation and trades near $1.2K!
Ethereum blockchain has again shut the competitors out of their advantage of the Proof of Stake validation protocol. Ethereum’s new game plan shifted towards holding its market position and projecting itself as a viable and capable blockchain for handling new challenges in transaction processing and block limitation. The current...
cryptonewsz.com
This time next year, Everyone will have Oryen Network (ORY), BNB, and Polygon (MATIC)
The cryptocurrency world constantly evolves, with new projects and innovative technologies emerging daily. This article will focus on three projects that have shown remarkable potential in their respective fields: Oryen Network (ORY), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC). We will discuss why these projects are gaining traction and why they may be the best investments for 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
Kraken NFT gets upgraded by 10 new collections
Kraken NFT has announced the addition of a new collection to its set. A total of ten NFT collections have been added to the network. They are bifurcated into Ethereum and Solana blockchains, with the former adding four collections and the latter adding six collections to the store. Founded in...
cryptonewsz.com
A subsidiary of BIT Mining Limited encounters a cyberattack
BTC.com, which happens to be a subsidiary of BIT Mining Limited, encountered one of the biggest fear factors of any company, a cyberattack. This occurrence took place on the 3rd of December, 2022. In the case of the uninitiated, BIT Mining Limited is an absolute top-of-the-line technology-oriented cryptocurrency mining company.
Comments / 0