Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Global officially launches MEXC Mastercard to support global payment
On December 27, MEXC Global, the world’s leading crypto-asset trading platform, officially launched the MEXC Mastercard, allowing cryptocurrency holders to use digital assets in daily payments. It is reported that the MEXC Mastercard can be directly connected to the user’s MEXC account, allowing users to recharge with cryptocurrency balances....
cryptonewsz.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): 2 new projects with massive potential returns
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are two cryptocurrency projects with the potential to deliver massive returns for investors. ORBN is currently in the third phase of its presale, with analyst projections of a 6000% return by the end of the presale. ORBN is revolutionizing venture capital and crowdfunding, making them accessible to the masses. Trust Wallet Token is a decentralized finance platform offering a non-custodial wallet that provides access to various blockchains.
cryptonewsz.com
Kraken NFT gets upgraded by 10 new collections
Kraken NFT has announced the addition of a new collection to its set. A total of ten NFT collections have been added to the network. They are bifurcated into Ethereum and Solana blockchains, with the former adding four collections and the latter adding six collections to the store. Founded in...
cryptonewsz.com
London is the next station for the internationally overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE, on 4-5 October 2022, with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital, and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit.
cryptonewsz.com
This time next year, Everyone will have Oryen Network (ORY), BNB, and Polygon (MATIC)
The cryptocurrency world constantly evolves, with new projects and innovative technologies emerging daily. This article will focus on three projects that have shown remarkable potential in their respective fields: Oryen Network (ORY), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC). We will discuss why these projects are gaining traction and why they may be the best investments for 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
XANA joins forces with China’s leading art school
XANA teamed forces with Meishun Yuanjie Co, which is China’s premier art school. The goal and idea of this occurrence was to create the Experimental Base for the Metaverse Application Scene. In turn, it will play a crucial role in efficiently tying together elements linked to content development, technological advancements, scene operation, and, last but not least, in the execution of experiments involving the metaverse.
cryptonewsz.com
Craig Wright calls XRP a Pump-and-Dump Scheme, Ripple CTO responds
Twitter witnessed its latest feud revolving around cryptocurrency recently. It all started with Craig Wright, the self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin, stating that institutional investors cannot adopt BTC unless it recovers under a legal order. The statement did not bode well with David Schwartz, the Ripple CEO, as David called out...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitgert partners with USM & develops the world’s 1st zero-gas fee Blockchain
Bitgert and USM, short for the United States of Mars, have joined hands to enable Bitgert to establish its headquarters in the metaverse. It would be a virtual headquarters with its presence in the USM metaverse. More details are awaited on the development; however, users have already started expressing their happiness with the collaboration.
cryptonewsz.com
BitKeep wallet attacked, loses over $1 million in BNB
Users have reported that their funds have been stolen from their BitKeep wallet due to a security breach. BitKeep is currently investigating the matter. It has committed to compensating the entire loss if the mistake turns out to be on the platform. The value of the stolen funds is approximately $3 million.
cryptonewsz.com
Ellison and Wang admit misleading lenders with Bankman-Fried
FTX trouble begins to clear the air as more accounts come forward with their statements. Caroline Ellison, the former Chief Executive Officer of Alameda Research, pleaded guilty recently, admitting that she was aware of the activities that were taking place from 2019 to 2022. According to the statement, she knew...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are must-haves for 2023
Ethereum and Binance Coin are two of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. In the past few years, they’ve hit all-time highs, making investors millions in the process. While strong investments, they lack the returns offered by new projects like Orbeon Protocol, which is estimated to surge 6000% from its initial presale value. Here’s why all three are must-haves for 2023.
Comments / 0