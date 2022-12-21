Read full article on original website
Related
icytales.com
11 Amazing Do-It-Yourself DIY Toy Organizer Ideas
These inventive do-it-yourself DIY toy organizer ideas can help you arrange all the toys while maintaining a clean house and allowing your children to continue playing with them. If you have children in your life, you are aware that toys come in such a wide variety of forms and dimensions...
Someone Came Up With Another Ingenious Way to Use the Ikea Bread Box
Is there anything this can’t be made into…
Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
This DIY Winterizing Hack Just Might Save Your Outdoor Pipes
This will help save your pipes this season!
livingetc.com
Are IKEA kitchens any good? This architect, who has completed over 100 kitchens, has the answer
Should you invest in an IKEA kitchen? If you're looking to renovate your home on a budget, it might seem like a good option. We all know that alongside their reliable furniture staples the Swedish powerhouse offers beautiful fully fitted kitchens but we have to ask, are they worth it?
Woman shares easy way to wrap gifts that don’t come in a box
With Christmas Day fast approaching, those of us who still have presents to wrap will likely struggle with gifts not in a perfect box shape. Well, fear no more because a TikTok has shared the simple way to wrap prezzies with unusual shapes which will definitely come in handy this festive season. Watch below:
These DIY paper bag Christmas decs are super cheap to make and give a cozy, festive finish
Kinder to the planet and on your wallet, these Christmas paper bag decorations are quick, cheap, and super easy to make
Woman’s Goodwill Bins Score Got an Incredible DIY Makeover
Her $4 find got a tasteful and expensive face lift.
dcnewsnow.com
Best gifts you can still get for your post-Christmas get-togethers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s the holiday weekend. If you still need to get gifts for friends or family members who may be coming in from out of town after Christmas, it’s not too late. Besides gift cards, you can choose from a wide selection of gifts ranging from stress-reducing items, such as an assortment of bath bombs, to high-tech devices, like a FitBit.
Make these DIY wooden kitchen utensils for your favorite cook
Making your own kitchen utensils takes your home cooking to another level. Jean LevasseurHomemade spoons, spatulas, and stirrers are an easy afternoon project.
dcnewsnow.com
Here’s how to update your Amazon Echo Show 15 to use it as a Fire TV
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One thing you can count on during the holidays is finding tech surprises under the tree. Another is not knowing how to get those devices to do everything you want. For instance, did you know that the latest software update for one of Amazon’s popular Echo devices, the Echo Show 15, now comes with Fire TV built in? All you need to do is access it and you can watch endless hours of content. Here’s how to do exactly that.
Woman Makes Coffee Table from Ikea Scraps for Under $90
Better than most thing straight from the store!
HGTV Star Breegan Jane's Easy Tip For Upgrading Your Outdoor Space
A full-scale patio redesign can be incredibly expensive. Luckily, there are plenty fo thrifty and effective ways to revamp your home's outdoor areas.
caandesign.com
A Step-By-Step DIY Guide to Bathroom Remodeling
Bathrooms are one of the first places homeowners prioritize remodeling because of their small space, which makes the project faster, easier, and less expensive. By taking the DIY route, you can save even more. Remodeling your bathroom can be as easy as changing a few old faucets and towel rods or as difficult as breaking down walls and rearranging toilets and tubs. This article will go through a step-by-step diy guide to bathroom remodeling.
Comments / 0