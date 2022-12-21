ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

jtv.tv

Monday, December 26, 2022

Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Matt Lehman, Concord Community Schools. Angie Scudder, Jaxon’s Playhouse. Briston Bamm, Nevermore Decor Store. Katie & Klaire Scanlon and Ella Hawley. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from December 19. Monday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Rachel Buchanan, Experience Jackson & Angie Cain, Operations Manager, Jackson Area Transportation Authority. JPS Believe the Hype with Kriss Giannetti. Holiday Music with Victor McDermott and Jaime Lawrence. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 26, 2022

Homer 63, Grass Lake 53: The two area teams played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit prior to the Pistons’ game on Monday night. The Warriors are 3-4 overall on the season. Lumen Christi vs. AAGR (Flint Powers Tournament) Noon. Girls basketball. Lumen Christi vs. AAGR (Lansing Catholic Tournament)...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Jones Dives Into New Adventures

Jackson Area Gymnastics senior Megan Jones races down the runway while competing in the vault during a meet earlier in the month. (December 26, 2022 8:00 AM) When Megan Jones sees something that she wants to try, the Jackson High School senior dives right into it. Ten years ago, she...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Winter Storm Warning Extended Through 7 PM this Evening

(December 24, 2022 7:34 AM) The National Weather Service has again extended the WINTER STORM WARNING, now in effect until 7 PM this evening. * WHAT…Light snow…blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to locally 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

