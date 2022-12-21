Read full article on original website
What’s Happening for the week of December 25, 2022
Local firefighters put out barn fire
Cortland County-based firefighters quickly put out a barn fire on the night of Christmas Eve in the town of Cortlandville, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched to the barn fire on Route 222 at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found “an active fire,” caused by...
Tioga County non-profit faces 171% rent increase
Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) recently received notification that they will be responsible for an almost 3-fold rent increase if they want to remain in the same location in Tioga County. For the past 10 years, CCTT has leased a building at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, N.Y.,...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
Ithaca’s last remaining Burger King, on east hill, is “currently closed”
Burger King has declined to confirm the closure, but the sole remaining Burger King restaurant in Tompkins County, at East Hill Plaza in the Town of Ithaca, has closed. A sign on the door says the fast food chain eatery is “currently closed,” but all Burger King signage and equipment has been removed from the building.
Broome County Land Bank’s newest listing
The Broome County Land Bank has officially listed its newest affordable home on the market in time for the holidays.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Patrick Adams
Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes. Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last known...
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Binghamton woman charged with felony DWI in Tioga County
Last week, a Binghamton man was arrested in Tioga County for driving while intoxicated.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County
Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
Nanticoke woman sentenced for thefts in Dallas, Plymouth townships
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Three arrested in Painted Post police raid
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
Local schools announce closures for Friday, Dec. 23rd due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 22nd at 2pm. Local school districts are now announcing closures for Friday (December 23rd) due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's December 23rd school day due to the upcoming...
Lane restriction on I-81 in Susquehanna Co. due to crash
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound due to a crash.
Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison
Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
National Weather Service warns of complex storm beginning 12/22
According to the National Weather Service, a significant storm is set to hit our region later this afternoon.
After Tioga hired the cop who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, long-simmering personal grudges and infighting exploded and brought local government in the tiny Pennsylvania borough to a halt.
Standing in a nondescript corner of the Tioga Borough Council Room, Mayor David Wilcox read from a printout of the Pennsylvania police oath and swore in his small town’s new police officer. A few feet away, a clean-shaven man raised his right hand and took the pledge. One day...
