Woodinville, WA

Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Washington State

Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Crosscut

Alaskan snow crabs are canaries for worsening fishing woes

The Bering Sea crab industry was booming when Chuck Hosmer became captain of the F/V Baranof in 1980. At the time, crew members could take home up to $90,000 in a single season. But his sons Adam and Andrew, who grew up fishing on Whidbey Island and followed their father’s footsteps into seafood, may never see the industry return to what it once was.
ALASKA STATE
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
wealthinsidermag.com

The Human Cost: A Seattle woman can’t build affordable housing on her property without first paying the city $77,000. Now she’s suing.

Anita Adams’ ambition sounds simple enough: the Seattle homeowner wants to build a second, four-unit structure on her property so she can give her adult children, father-in-law, and potentially other family members a place to live in the city’s historically Black Central District, where she has resided her entire life.
SEATTLE, WA
ecowatch.com

Exposed: The Most Polluted Place in the United States

A new book investigates the toxic legacy of Hanford, the Washington state facility that produced plutonium for nuclear weapons. The most polluted place in the United States — perhaps the world — is one most people don’t even know. Hanford Nuclear Site sits in the flat lands of eastern Washington. The facility — one of three sites that made up the government’s covert Manhattan Project — produced plutonium for Fat Man, the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki during World War II. And it continued producing plutonium for weapons for decades after the war, helping to fuel the Cold War nuclear arms race.
WASHINGTON STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Best Hot Springs Near Washington State

Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

3M to phase out P-FAS or ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025

SEATTLE, Wash. — From Scotch Tape, to snow boots, chances are, you’ve probably used a 3M product. But there’s been something hiding in their products, not viewable to the eye, that could be harming our health and according to State officials is contaminating our water. “3M has announced that after decades of producing the chemicals called PFAS that have contaminated...
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far

Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Freezing rain Christmas weekend, rain and melting snow next week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer temperatures return to the Inland Northwest in the days to come, but that might not be a good thing. The temperature swing comes with an influx of moisture. What starts as snow will turn into freezing rain then eventually rain, each element having its own unique problems.
SPOKANE, WA
Crosscut

Crosscut

