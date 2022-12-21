Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Chronicle
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Washington State
Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself
Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chronicle
Diving Drones and a Timid Octopus: Washington Treasure Hunters Find Shipwreck
After a dozen expeditions and decades of searching, it was a couple of pieces of waterlogged wood and a fearful octopus that helped two inventive mariners find the wreckage of the SS Pacific. The legendary steamship sank in 1875 somewhere between British Columbia and San Francisco. The 220-foot vessel was...
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
Alaskan snow crabs are canaries for worsening fishing woes
The Bering Sea crab industry was booming when Chuck Hosmer became captain of the F/V Baranof in 1980. At the time, crew members could take home up to $90,000 in a single season. But his sons Adam and Andrew, who grew up fishing on Whidbey Island and followed their father’s footsteps into seafood, may never see the industry return to what it once was.
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Human Cost: A Seattle woman can’t build affordable housing on her property without first paying the city $77,000. Now she’s suing.
Anita Adams’ ambition sounds simple enough: the Seattle homeowner wants to build a second, four-unit structure on her property so she can give her adult children, father-in-law, and potentially other family members a place to live in the city’s historically Black Central District, where she has resided her entire life.
ecowatch.com
Exposed: The Most Polluted Place in the United States
A new book investigates the toxic legacy of Hanford, the Washington state facility that produced plutonium for nuclear weapons. The most polluted place in the United States — perhaps the world — is one most people don’t even know. Hanford Nuclear Site sits in the flat lands of eastern Washington. The facility — one of three sites that made up the government’s covert Manhattan Project — produced plutonium for Fat Man, the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki during World War II. And it continued producing plutonium for weapons for decades after the war, helping to fuel the Cold War nuclear arms race.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Hot Springs Near Washington State
Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
3M to phase out P-FAS or ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025
SEATTLE, Wash. — From Scotch Tape, to snow boots, chances are, you’ve probably used a 3M product. But there’s been something hiding in their products, not viewable to the eye, that could be harming our health and according to State officials is contaminating our water. “3M has announced that after decades of producing the chemicals called PFAS that have contaminated...
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
Regional Pharmacies are Being Sued by Washington AG
Photo byBy Caldorwards4 at the English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kiro7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ifiberone.com
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
KXLY
Stipend for WA homeless-service workers has provided $10.7M so far
Washington’s homeless-services sector is struggling with a workforce crisis. Burned out by low wages and challenging, often traumatic work, frontline workers are quitting in droves. The shelters, outreach groups, housing providers and other organizations that make up the state’s homelessness response system are having trouble hiring new staff to...
KREM
Freezing rain Christmas weekend, rain and melting snow next week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer temperatures return to the Inland Northwest in the days to come, but that might not be a good thing. The temperature swing comes with an influx of moisture. What starts as snow will turn into freezing rain then eventually rain, each element having its own unique problems.
