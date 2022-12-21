ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

My husband tried to get me a wheelchair at Acrisure Arena: They had none

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 6 days ago

This venue needs a lot of work. It was a terrible experience from beginning to end. We live 10 minutes from the Arena. We left at 6p.m. for an 8p.m. show since we read about the horrors of opening night. Got to the parking lot at 6:10p.m. All the handicapped spaces were taken (ridiculous). Parked, walked and got into the long, snaking line to get in. Another 15 minutes. When you get about 20 feet from the door, you break into seven lines, one person behind another, so you can show your digital tickets. Then you find your section number and start walking to it.

Oh I forgot. While I waited in line, my husband tried to get me a wheelchair.  Well, guess what. They had none.

The inside looks like a sterile, austere laboratory. All one color, no décor. And no old fashioned food vendors selling hotdogs and fries. When you find the food, you choose a premade whatever and then go the kiosk to pay. Then there is no where to sit except at a bar surrounding the arena. The seats are uncomfortable and the ushers are nice but know nothing. The acoustics were terrible. And no big screens to see the stage up close. How are you going to see a replay at a hockey game? Bad design and bad planning.

Angela Fiori, Palm Desert

Kudos to The Desert Sun's sports section

We just moved to Palm Desert from Boise, Idaho five weeks ago. For years we had been disappointed with the quality of the local paper, The Idaho Statesman. We did subscribe here upon arrival to mainly receive information about the community. But, what we found was an outstanding local, daily newspaper. I find myself spending more time reading your incredible sports section than I did with the entire daily Idaho Statesman. My faith in the value of the print paper has been restored. Thanks to you and your staff.

William Logsdon, new Palm Desert resident

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun

